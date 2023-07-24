Bray Air Display 2023: everything you need to know

The weekend of Saturday, July 29 and Sunday, July 30, is the big one on the calendar for the Make a Break for Bray Festival 2023 as the Bray Air Display lights up the skies. It’s not all about the skies though, as two days of action and entertainment begin on the ground from noon, followed by the air show proper at 3.00pm.

For those thinking of making a break for the seaside town during the Bray Air Display, the key is planning and early arrival. Parking will be at a premium, you can expect a substantial amount of traffic and public transport will also be under pressure.

Getting to the Bray Air Display

The request from the Bray Air Display team is to only travel by car if you have no other means available.

Believe it or not, it’s the emissions from cars bringing people to the event that has the most significant environmental impact over the weekend, so Bray Air Display encourages spectators to use public transport options.

There are numerous public transportation options, including bus and train, that are available to those attending the event and there is the addition this year for people to come by Luas and avail of a shuttle bus service. Locals are encouraged to walk or cycle down to the seafront.

The advice is to allow at least two hours to reach Bray by public transport and you can expect delays on the home journey also.

Bray is on the DART, and is also served by the mainline Iarnród Éireann rail network which connects north to Connolly Station in Dublin.

Thinking outside the box, a total of six bus companies pass through Bray: Dublin Bus, Go-Ahead Ireland on behalf of Transport for Ireland, Bus Éireann, Finnegan’s Bray, Aircoach and St Kevin’s Bus Service to Glendalough.

Bus Éireann’s new Route 131, which connects Wicklow town and Bray, will operate as usual on the Saturday/Sunday timetable, while Dublin Bus will be providing enhanced services on routes 145 and 155 from Dublin City Centre.

Additional DARTs will also operate from both Dublin city centre (starting from Connolly) and Greystones to/from Bray, with the option of services starting from Dun Laoghaire only also.

A new shuttle bus service has been introduced to cater for those who can use the Luas. Simply take the Green Line and get off at the Brides Glen stop. From there, spectators can easily access a shuttle bus service that will take them close to the event site in Bray.

There are two time slots for shuttle buses to meet the Luas customers from the Green Line terminus at Bride’s Glen, operating at 1.50pm and 2.10pm on Saturday, July 29 and 12.30pm and 1.15pm on Sunday, July 30, with a drop-off at Lower Dargle Road in Bray.

The return service to Brides Glen will begin at 6.00pm and run every 40 minutes until 8.00pm. Booking is essential and tickets are €6 return. You can get tickets at: tickettailor.com/events/brayairdisplay

Bray Air Display Parking

There are two official car parks, North at Ravenswell and South at the IDA Business Park on Southern Cross, using exits 5 and 7 respectively and tickets for both are priced €12 per day.

Car parks are open from 10.00am and only guaranteed until 2.00pm. Booking is required, from: tickettailor.com/events/brayairdisplay

Entertainment: on the ground

It’s not all about the air, at least not until 3.00pm, so before the pilots take to the skies you can amuse yourself with what’s on offer by way of other entertainment.

The Seafront Funfair will be going on all around you, with the usual mix of bumper cars, hook-a-duck and shooting galleries, ghost trains and unnameable gadgets that whisk you skywards too.

You can also explore the static display by the Irish Defence Forces (Sunday only) where you can get to chat to some of the Defence Forces members and ask politely for a photo-op on one of the tanks.

Dining alfresco is an option at the Food and Craft Village, while anyone who hasn’t yet eaten can head for Bray Head and take a helicopter ride, from noon each day. Please note that no flights will operate during the Bray Air Display itself and prices are €50 per adult and €35 per child.

Entertainment: in the air

The air show proper begins at 3.00pm each day and ends at 6.00pm but the line-up is not provided in order of appearance and is subject to changes. The acts that are scheduled to take part are:

The Irish Air Corps aerobatic celebrating 60 years of helicopter operations

The AeroSuperBatics Wingwalkers

The Defence Forces Black Knights Parachute Team (Sunday only) freefall onto Bray beach

Eddie Goggins, aka The Flying Dentist

The Irish Historic Flight Foundation Chipmunk and Stearman aircraft

The Garda Air Support Unit

The Aer Lingus A320neo

Catalina Flying Boat and the Mustang ‘Miss Helen’.

Lancaster, Spitfire and Hurricane fly in formation during a Battle of Britain Memorial Flight

A Search and Rescue display

Royal Jordanian Falcons

Pilot Sean Bennett flies a Stearman

Red Arrows – (Flypast on Saturday, full display sequence on Sunday only)

Sweden’s Saab 37 Viggen will ‘thunderbolt’ across the Bray skyline

Team Raven, a formation aerobatic display team will fly six self-build Van RV8 aircraft

Bray Air Display road closures

Road closures are in place, between 9.00am and 9.00pm on both days, at Albert Avenue, Sidmonton Avenue, Convent Avenue, Meath Road, Seapoint Road, Quinsborough Road, Florence Road, Novara Avenue (from Bray Institute Of Further Education), Vevay Road (Southern Cross side) to Putland Road, Newcourt Road and Lower Dargle Road.

Southbound traffic on Main Street Bray will be diverted via Killarney Road. Southbound traffic on Vevay Road will be diverted via Killarney Road or via O’Byrne Road to Boghall Road and Killarney Road.

For updates, all bookings including transport and parking, and an event programme which can be downloaded, go to: brayairdisplay.com