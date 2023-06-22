Brave Wicklow men needed to ‘grin and bare it’ in support of Wicklow Hospice’s ‘Dip in the Nip’

Our Lady’s Hospice & Care Services (OLH&CS), Wicklow, is calling on the brave men of County Wicklow to bare all and take part in its male-only Dip in the Nip, which this year will take place on the Blue Flag beach in Greystones at 10.00am, on Sunday, October 8.

The Blue Flag probably won’t matter to you as you lower yourself in the freezing waters, gents, but it’s for such a good cause that you can muster up the courage to grin and bear it, while you bare it.

The inaugural Dip in the Nip took place in 2019 and was a great community success but was postponed because of the pandemic. This year, Dip in Nip is back and is kindly supported by Codling Wind Park, along with the help of former Irish Rugby player and Wicklow Hospice ambassador, Shane Byrne.

To take part, men, groups, clubs and workplaces are asked to raise at least €100 for Our Lady’s Hospice & Care Services, Wicklow, all of which will go towards supporting the delivery of services and care in Wicklow Hospice.

Codling Wind Park Project Director, Scott Sutherland, said: “We recently became a corporate partner of Wicklow Hospice and are looking forward to supporting its excellent care and attention to people across our community here in Wicklow. We’ve seen first-hand the amazing work done within Magheramore and throughout the community.

“As well as being an important fundraiser for OLH&CS, Dip in the Nip stokes great excitement among participants, so we are really looking forward to getting behind the event and some of us will be participating too!”, he added.

Karen Gallagher, Interim Director of Fundraising & Communications at OLH&CS said: “We are very excited to see the return of Dip in the Nip and are delighted to continue our partnership with Codling Wind Park with them coming on board as sponsor of this campaign. Community fundraising was vitally important to ensure we were able to open the doors of Magheramore in 2020, the first dedicated palliative care facility in Wicklow.

“Fundraising and community support continue to be the life blood of our work at Wicklow Hospice, whether that’s in our in-patient facility which cared for 196 inpatients last year or through our Community Palliative Care Team, which made 3,285 visits to people’s homes. Initiatives like Dip in the Nip help to ensure the continued provision and development of our services, so we urge the people of Wicklow and surrounds to come out and support, whether that be through participation or sponsoring one of the brave participants”, she added.

And let’s not forget the ladies, who this year are being asked to coax/drag/lure – do whatever it takes to get the men to take part. To register, go to: olh.ie/dip-in-the-nip/