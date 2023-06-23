Bollards to be installed on Bray Main Street as Bolt e-bikes are finally rolled out

Councillor Erika Doyle, at one of the parking areas for Bolt e-bikes, which were painted in Bray, in April, ahead of the launch.

Green Party Councillor for Bray Erika Doyle has confirmed that bollards will soon be installed along the Main Street in Bray to protect cyclists, scooterists and pedestrians and to keep cars from mounting footpaths, now the Bolt e-bikes have been rolled out.

"When we first discussed the Bolt e-bike scheme, I asked if any infrastructural additions would be made,” Cllr Doyle said. “Permanent cycling infrastructure improvements are needed but I wondered if a temporary solution could be provided, given we were planning to install and promote an e-bike scheme. I was delighted when it was confirmed that soft bollards would be installed along the Main Street.

"Recent weeks saw delays with the rollout of the bike scheme, which is thankfully now up and running. It was confirmed to me that the bollards will be installed very soon, making the Main Street safer for everybody who uses the footpaths and cycle lanes.

"If we wish to encourage people to use bikes, both electric and manual, where they can, then we must make it safe for them to do so. This goes for walking too, and footpaths should always be prioritised over roads due to the vulnerability of pedestrians compared to car users. We have a lot more to do in Bray and I will continue to advocate for local people who wish for a safer, cleaner town."

It comes as e-bike provider Bolt, in partnership with Wicklow County Council (WCC), has officially launched its shared electric bike service in Bray.

The bikes can be found at a variety of designated locations throughout the town – including Shoreline Leisure, Pettitts-SuperValu on the Southern Cross, Ballymore lands on the Dublin Road and Bray DART Station – and rented at a rate of €0.18 per minute. You can also get a day pass for €6 (4 x 15 min journeys in 24 hours) or a weekly pass for €30 (4 x 15 min journeys each day for a week).

Bikes will also be stationed in designated parking locations on both public and private property (as agreed with the landowners). This means users will be instructed where they have to park their bike through the app and physical signage. Users can also keep an eye out for the painted turquoise squares around the town, which can be used as pick-up and drop-off points.

To rent a Bolt e-bike, you’ll need the Bolt app and a payment card linked to your account. You can use the in-app map to find the closest bikes available to rent and most locations should be within a 300-metre radius.

When ending a journey, you don’t need to park or dock the e-bike in any shelter or physical infrastructure, as long as you ensure you park within a designated zone, as shown in the Bolt app. You can end a journey by tapping the ‘finish journey’ button in the app.

As it’s a pilot scheme, the amount of bikes on stream, as well as the locations of parking stations, will progress over time and with user feedback.

Following the official launch of the ebikes, on Friday, June 23, Cathaoirleach of Bray Municipal District, Cllr Melanie Corrigan, said: “With the introduction of this e-bike initiative on a pilot basis in Bray, we hope many people will change how they travel by reducing the reliance on private vehicles when travelling short-to-medium distances.

"Now more than ever, with both the climate and energy crisis, it is vital to provide facilities that allow the public to choose alternative modes of travel. This e-bike sharing scheme allows us to choose to travel in a more sustainable way and enjoy the social, environmental and health benefits of cycling.”

The e-bikes are the latest model from market-leader OKAI. They have full GPS technology to control the bikes location and parking, with front and rear lights on at all times when in use, puncture-proof tyres, a basket for transporting goods and all required safety features. The battery assists the cyclist in travelling for longer distances, or uphill, which is definitely useful in Bray.

Meanwhile, Bolt Operations Manager for Rentals in Ireland, John Buckley, said: “Bolt has seen rapid traction in eBike schemes across a range of Irish cities, driven by strategic parking collaborations and affordable pricing.

"We’re thrilled to launch our electric bike service in Bray, and what great timing. Our recent research revealed that only one-quarter of Irish drivers believe they are likely to give up their car in the next five years. We’re on a mission to provide and advocate for the alternative, and make cities for people, not cars. Our thanks go to Wicklow County Council for the opportunity.”

The app can be downloaded at: bolt.eu/en-be/ and feedback can be sent to Ireland@bolt.eu.