Southern Cross Medical opened in April on Southern Cross Road, Bray, following the amalgamation of Dr Peter Marshall, Dr Myram Walsh and Dr Denis Liston of Duncairn Medical, with Dr Ernan Gallagher of Novara Medical, along with their support teams.

Independent Councillor for Bray Joe Behan has said he welcomes the decision by Wicklow County Council to refuse permission for the retention of a medical centre in Bray, but added a “speedy resolution” is needed to protect both the community and medical needs of the area.