BIFE regrets having to cancel film course after only three students apply

Bray Institute of Further Education (BIFE) has clarified reports that a group of students have been left with no qualifications after two years of study, following the cancellation of a film course which students have the option to attend in year three.

The cancellation prompted widespread comments on social media and even resulted in an online petition calling to have the course reinstated.

BIFE Principal Ray Tedders said the course in question is the Higher National Diploma (HND) in Film, which only three people had registered for.

“These students have already completed their Higher National Certificate,” Mr Tedders said. “We have decided not to run that particular HND course, however, we have reached a satisfactory resolution with all the students involved.

“They will be accommodated on another course here, or we have made arrangements with them to do advanced study elsewhere.”

Mr Tedders said that “everything was very polite and satisfactory, as is normal” and added that regrettably, “it’s not the only course we’ll have to close down, and new courses are opening”.

“Courses at this level are not guaranteed,” he said. “These are further education classes, it’s normal procedure. Some courses are on if there are people applying and some courses are not on if people are not applying.

“But we have decided that because there are only three students for the HND course, that we won’t run that course this year.

“We have to make decisions on the rationale of running a course because we have scarce resources and we have to apply them to where the demand is.

“Every year we open new courses and have to examine the viability of some other courses. But we have new courses starting, for example in Occupational Health, Psychology and Ecology and Biodiversity. It’s swings and roundabouts,” he said, and otherwise “the numbers in the college are going up hugely this year.

“We’re expecting about a 15 per cent increase in enrolments and could be looking at well over 1,000 to 1,200 [students].”

Mr Tedders said the college is hoping to resume the HND in Film course next year.

Councillor Erika Doyle, who is a graduate of film at BIFE, said she had sympathy for those who were now unable to attend the course. She also clarified reports that students are now bereft of any qualifications, which is not the case as they have already completed two qualifications in further education.

“I spoke with those involved in running the course at BIFE. I learned that only three people were enrolled for the course’s third year.

“Logistically and resource-wise, it didn’t make sense for the third year of the course to run. It would require the full complement of staff that could potentially teach a class of 20 or so. The students all receive an award at the end of their second year and have not been left without qualification.

“Crucially, the college plans to run this course again next year. They have also been in touch with students in relation to the possibility of them attending a final year elsewhere.

“I have huge sympathy for the students who are in this situation. It’s incredibly difficult and disappointing for them.

“From what I have seen written they adored the course and have nothing but positive things to say about the course tutors.

“They have unfortunately fallen between the cracks of a situation not of their making.” ​