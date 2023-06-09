Award is perfect topping for Enso’s Pizza in Greystones

If there is one thing Greystones is not short of, it’s pizzas. You can’t throw a rock in the town without hitting a pizza truck, someone eating a slice of pizza or a sign for the nearest pizza restaurant, and with debate raging over who makes the best dough (not the most dough, that’s a different category) it was down to the town’s public to vote.

Sponsored by Sherry FitzGerald, the voting saw contenders such as The Pizza Truck, Pigeon House and Domino’s all clambering for the top spot, but in the end there can only be one winner and so with big cheesy grins, this year’s best pizza makers in Greystones are the crew at Enso’s, who have officially been voted the makers of ‘The Perfect Greystones Pizza’ for a second year in a row.

“When we first began getting Enso ready for Greystones, there were three outlets in the town where you could grab pizza,” said founder Tim Crooks. “Today, it’s like every third business in the town has pizza. And coffee, of course.”

“The fact that we’ve won The Perfect Greystones Pizza again has, of course, made all of us at Enso very proud,” added Tim, “but proudest of all might just be my mum….”