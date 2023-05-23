Avoca opens new ‘Friends of the Forest’ trail in Wicklow for families to enjoy
A new experience has been unveiled that will appeal to families of young children who don’t want to venture too far into the wilds of Wicklow of a weekend.
So why not step into the magical world of nature and explore Avoca’s new 'Friends of the Forest' trail instead?
Nestled in the stunning grounds of Avoca Kilmacanogue, this interactive nature trail is the perfect day out for families. With 10 exciting points to explore, visitors will discover a world of fascinating plants and animals while having plenty of fun along the way. All you need is the 'Friends of the Forest' trail booklet, which can be purchased at the Avoca Kilmacanogue desk for just €3.
Packed with games, questions, and activities for kids of all ages, this booklet will guide you through the trail and provide hours of entertainment for the whole family.
Read more
Some notes for the parents to consider before letting the children loose:
You can then finish off the perfect day by heading into The Fern House Café to try its all-new Summer lunch menu. Using seasonal and locally sourced ingredients, this delicious menu is served daily from 12.15 – 15.00pm. From Fresh Prawn Tacos to Warm Pearl Couscous salad, The Fern House Café caters for everyone, even the small ones with the muddy boots.
More information is available from the Avoca website.