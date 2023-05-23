Avoca opens new ‘Friends of the Forest’ trail in Wicklow for families to enjoy

Children explore the new family forest trail at Avoca, in Kilmacanogue. Photo: courtesy of Avoca.

A new experience has been unveiled that will appeal to families of young children who don’t want to venture too far into the wilds of Wicklow of a weekend.

So why not step into the magical world of nature and explore Avoca’s new 'Friends of the Forest' trail instead?

Nestled in the stunning grounds of Avoca Kilmacanogue, this interactive nature trail is the perfect day out for families. With 10 exciting points to explore, visitors will discover a world of fascinating plants and animals while having plenty of fun along the way. All you need is the 'Friends of the Forest' trail booklet, which can be purchased at the Avoca Kilmacanogue desk for just €3.

Packed with games, questions, and activities for kids of all ages, this booklet will guide you through the trail and provide hours of entertainment for the whole family.

Some notes for the parents to consider before letting the children loose:

The trail is open year round from 9.30am. Last entry is 4.30pm during summer season ( April-Oct).

To experience and interact with the 10-point trail, you must purchase a booklet at the retail till in store on arrival.

The trail is perfect for primary school children from five years and up. Younger children will need adult help with some of the activities in the booklet.

Please allow plenty of time for parking, particularly if you’re meeting friends at the trail. On busy days, please use the overflow car parks.

There is no time restriction on how long you spend on the trail so take as much time as you need however, Avoca would recommend allowing a minimum of 30-40 minutes to complete.

Mind your children around the trail, there are steps, little hills and bumps from tree trunks so watch your footing and wear appropriate footwear during wet weather.

Avoca would like the Friends of the Forest trail to be an experience for all to enjoy so kindly ask you to keep children from climbing on wooden sculptures and features or leaving scribbles on the trail markers.

You can then finish off the perfect day by heading into The Fern House Café to try its all-new Summer lunch menu. Using seasonal and locally sourced ingredients, this delicious menu is served daily from 12.15 – 15.00pm. From Fresh Prawn Tacos to Warm Pearl Couscous salad, The Fern House Café caters for everyone, even the small ones with the muddy boots.

More information is available from the Avoca website.