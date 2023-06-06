Australian folk duo to bring soulful harmonies to Wicklow’s Hot Spot

Award-winning Australian contemporary folk duo Saije are visiting The Hot Spot Music Club in Greystones, on Sunday, June 11 as part of their debut European Tour.

Saije – Shanteya and Jo – are an award-winning, Indie folk duo whose soulful harmonies, dynamic guitar lines and percussive breakdowns breathe life into their heartfelt stories.

Their songwriting, they say, is “crafted from the depths” with stirring vocals bound together with graceful lyricism.

Through multitasking techniques, the pair create a full-bodied sound infused with flavours from their travels around the globe.

After being awarded Folk Alliance Australia’s ‘Young Artist of the Year 2019-2021’ at the National Folk Festival, Saije toured their debut EP Kindred (2019) throughout Australia and Canada in early-2020, taking their place on the line up of some of Australia’s most prominent folk festivals, such as Woodford, Port Fairy and Cygnet, as well as an official showcase at the world’s largest folk conference, Folk Alliance International in New Orleans, in US.

On their 2021 ‘Rekindle Tour’ and 2022 'Remember Tour' the duo carried their music and messages of connection to the far-flung corners of Australia, playing Nannup Music Festival, Blue Mountains Music Festival, as well as other sold-out performances everywhere from small halls to larger festival stages.

With the Hot Spot wrapping up its final shows before the beloved venue closes its doors, this is a good opportunity to see this talented duo on our shores.