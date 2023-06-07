Annual golf outing is up to par for Bray Chamber

At the Bray Chamber Annual Golf Outing, at Bray Golf Club, were Keith Flood, Sean Crosby and Alan Dunney.

At the Bray Chamber Annual Golf Outing, at Bray Golf Club were Team Bray Credit Union: Martin Patchell, Ronan Troy, Barry Rafferty and Paul Patchell. Photos: Leigh Anderson.

The annual Bray Chamber Golf outing took place in the beautiful surroundings of Bray Golf Club, on Friday, May 26, a memorable day in itself given the sun never stopped shining on the 60 local golfers who took to the course for the afternoon.

Afterwards, members joined the golfers for some after-work drinks and a vital spell of networking.

The final tally of scores were counted and prizes were awarded to Fred O’Toole Electrical Contractors (1st Place), Alpha CC (2nd Place) and R V International (3rdplace).

Ciaran Vance of RV International won the gong for the Longest Drive and Sean Donnelly (Alpha CC) collected the award for ‘closest to the pin’.

President Sarah Finnegan thanked all the participants on the day and the sponsors, Bray Credit Union, The Martello, Prendergast Keogh & Co, Alpha CC and all the businesses that had entered teams for the wonderful event.

She also thanked the staff in Bray Golf Club for their assistance in what was a very enjoyable day. Bray Chamber also wishes to extend a special thanks to Bray Wanderers, Permanent TSB, Irish Adhesive Markings, Metec, Commscope, FHM Accountants, Benville Robinson Solicitors, Finnegans Coaches, Bray Credit Union, Alpha CC, Fred O’Toole Electrical Contractors, RV International, The Martello, Prendergast Keogh & Co, Hygienic Barbers.