Anna Mieke takes to the Mermaid stage

WICKLOW-based songwriter and musician Anna Mieke will perform at Mermaid Arts Centre in Bray on Friday, December 10.

Her debut album ‘Idle Mind’ was released independently in April 2019. Inspiration for Mieke’s writing stems from a colourful background of experience: learning Maori songs at school in New Zealand, cycling through Europe, living in Granada, learning folk songs in Bulgaria and performing cello in the Cork-based experimental improv group HEX.

She performs with percussionist Matthew Jacobson, Ryan Hargadon on saxophone, synth and Brían Mac Gloinn on fiddle and harmonium. Mieke has shared stages with many other artists, including playing support shows for the likes of Lisa Hannigan, Martin Hayes, This Is The Kit, Lankum, Gyda Valtysdottir (múm) and Rozi Plain. Anna Mieke is also one-third of the singing trio Rufous Nightjar, whose debut album is set for release next year.

The show is promoted by Wicklow County Council under the Local Live Music Performance Scheme​​​​​​​​​​​​​.

Tickets for the performance cost €15. For more details, visit mermaidartscentre.ie​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​.