Adam turns Bray street into a real work of art

Cathaoirleach of Bray Municipal District Cllr Erika Doyle dropped into the launch recently of Bray artist Adam Connors’ exhibition ‘Turbulence’, which is on show at his studio, which opens out on Quinnsborough Road in Bray.

It is the latest exhibition from the local artist, who took over the vacant unit at Goldsmith Terrace last year and transformed it into a space to serve his needs while bringing some colour and vibrancy to the area, particularly in the summer months when his work will be on display for passers-by to enjoy.

While much of Adam’s art has been inspired by Bray landmarks, he tends more towards the abstract, with his latest exhibition exploring the themes of turbulence and unpredictability in the world of physics. Adam uses ‘alcohol ink’ to create the desired effect, alcohol evaporating faster than water to leave specific patterns which, when coated with resin, gives the finished product a “chaotic” appearance.

Adam began painting when he moved to Lisbon in 2015, before moving home in 2019 to pursue a career. Drop in as you go about your day, or see Adam’s work on: adamjconnorsart.com