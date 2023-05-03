Acai bowls and churros hit Bray seafront as historic kiosks roll with the times

The kiosks, on Bray seafront, which have been standing since 1935, are as iconic as the promenade itself, selling everything from ice cream to beach balls, coffee and drinks to buckets and spades and other paraphernalia for a day out by the sea.

Each year visitors and locals alike expect something novel to appear, but there are rules governing the running of the six kiosks that anyone thinking of leasing them must adhere to: there can be no deviation from the ice creams, coffees and buckets and spades. More or less.

Most of us assume the kiosks are only open in the summer months. In fact, there have been people huddled in there like hobbits since February plying their trade. And they remain there, incredibly, until the end of October.

One trader, Anne Heffernan, who does offer something a bit different, has been leasing one of the kiosks every year since 2015. CrepAlicious is the name of her business and she sells crepes, waffles and, new to the seafront, acai bowls and churros.

For those who have never heard of acai bowls or churros (including this reporter, who is Googling right now), acai bowls are desserts made with several fruits, including from the acai palm and are Brazilian in origin (quick Google for acai palm there please. . . ).

Meanwhile, churros are sugar-topped fried pastry dough sticks which are Spanish and Portuguese in origin and look really tasty (on Google).

So if you are looking for something different on the seafront this summer, you know where to go.

Anne, who is from Blackrock, said she used to lease the kiosk from April to September, but the term was then extended. The lease is for one year at a time, which means she has to clear out the equipment and stock each year at the end of the trading season and would rather have a two to three-year lease.

People think “you make a fortune” but that anecdote doesn’t hold up. Quiet days, of which there are many, can result in small change and the real trade is done on weekends.

Speaking of, she mentions the blow on those occasions, of which there are many, when the DARTS are off for entire weekends. The last two bank holiday weekends saw the DART service to Bray shut down for the full three days.

The day trippers and tourists are the biggest spenders, whereas the locals who come down regularly simply don’t come to the seafront for coffee and snacks. So the DARTs not running on bank holidays really hurt the takings.

There is also a lot more competition in the area since she first began, with more outlets selling the staples, such as minerals, and any number of coffee houses offering caffeine any way you like. And of course, you have the rain. When it rains, trade more or less grounds to a halt.

But Anne is hopeful of a good summer and is looking forward to the Air Show (should we mention the DART?) and the fun fairs, which do bring plenty of tourists to the area. And after all, who else in Bray can sell you an acai bowl?

