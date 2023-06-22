A dream midsummer night as Balally Players bring Shakespeare to Bray

If you fancy a dream midsummer night, then Kilruddery is the place for you as the Balally Players return in July for an outdoor rendition of William Shakespeare's 'Taming of the Shrew' in the Sylvan Theatre.

In this romantic comedy, Petruchio, a self-confident, swaggering rogue at the beginning, in a way undergoes his own "taming" process to become a loving husband, proud of his wife and delighted with the happiness ahead of them. More mutualistic and game playing, this Shrew hopes the audience will join in, boo and hiss and enjoy the battle of the sexes.

You can pack your picnic and blankets and go back in time with this live performance by the Balally Players in the surrounds of the Sylvan Theatre. Do note that you will need to “dress for the weather" (whatever that may be) but still prepare for a fantastic evening of theatre in a magical setting, as the Sylvan Theatre is set outdoors in a wooded setting.

The Ballaly Players group tread the boards in a suburb in the Dun Laoghaire-Rathdown area of Dublin city between the villages of Dundrum and Sandyford, where the Balally Players Theatre Company has been part of the amateur theatre movement in Ireland since its first performance in 1983.

Balally Players started competing on the Drama Festival circuit in Ireland in the late 1980s. The group has enjoyed considerable success on the One-Act Festival Circuit. Members have taken plays to France, Denmark, Canada and the USA.

Taming of the Shrew takes place on Thursday and Friday, July 6 and 7, at 8.00pm at the Sylvan Theatre, Kilruddery. Tickets €14 for adults, €7 for children.