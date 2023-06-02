72 Wicklow students receive QQI Awards from National Learning Network

At the National Learning Network Certification Evening, at Parkview Hotel, in Newtownmountkennedy, were Cllr Tom Fortune, Ben Hoskin, Shay Hiney, Stuart Brierton and Cllr Aoife Flynn Kennedy. Photos: Leigh Anderson.

More than 70 students were awarded with QQI awards at the National Learning Network (NLN) Bray Certification Ceremony in the Parkview Hotel on May 25.

The 72 recipients included both past and present students, in the first event of its kind for the Bray centre following the Covid pandemic. The recipients all received certificates in a range of subjects, from Business Administration to Employability Skills.

Family and friends joined both students and staff to swell the numbers in the Newtown venue to well over 100 attendees on the night, making for a great atmosphere.

Former students Sarah Larkin, Stuart Brierton and Ben Hoskin gave inspired speeches outlining their experiences during their time in NLN Bray, while centre manager Alison Gapaert also spoke of her and her colleagues’ immense pride at the achievement of the recipients.

“I would like to offer my congratulations and thanks to all concerned for their hard work and dedication,” Alison said.

Sarah told how she had enrolled in NLN Arklow before moving onto the Jobstart course in Bray, which worked “as a stepping stone to boost her confidence” and how she is now working as a training instructor in NLN Park House, Stillorgan.

Ben, who has just completed his first year in Trinity College through its Access Programme, expressed his thanks to his “family, friends and the NLN instructors who helped him get there”.

Meanwhile, Stuart who progressed through NLN and onto BIFE and is now working full-time in security, wished the current students “the best of luck for their futures”.

Also in attendance on the night were councillors Tom Fortune, Aoife Flynn Kennedy, Joe Behan and Cathaoirleach of Bray Municipal District Erika Doyle.

National Learning Network Bray is based in Beechwood Close, Boghall Road and provides specialist training and education programmes for people who, because of an accident, illness, a mental health setback or a disability, need extra support to move on to work or further education.

The centre can be contacted on 01 282 9643, while there is an Open Morning every Tuesday between 10.30am and 12.30pm to give information about their training courses.