2.85 acre Wicklow property fetches €167,000 at auction

Featuring extensive road frontage and breath-taking, panoramic views over Bray Head, the Wicklow coast and the Sugar Loaf Mountain, the spectacular ‘Highland View Lodge’ in Killegar, Enniskerry, caused quite a stir when it went under the hammer.

Auctioneer David Quinn had guided the property at €130,000 prior to the auction, with five registered bidders on the day.

Bidding opened at €100,000 before quickly reaching €165,000. A break was called to take client instructions and, upon his return to the auction room, Mr Quinn declared the property “on the market”. One further bid was enough to secure the property, with the hammer falling at €167,000, to a “Dublin-based purchaser”.

Speaking after the successful auction, David said: “I was very pleased with another successful outcome. With the property market continuing to perform well, please contact us if you are considering selling your property, either by way of auction or private treaty.”