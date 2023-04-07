€15.8m approved for Greystones cycle scheme under Capital Investment Plan

Greystones is soon to benefit from capital investments that will feed into some major projects for the town, including the long-awaited Chapel Road Pedestrian & Cycle Scheme, in the west of the town.

Councillor Stephen Stokes welcomed the three-year Capital Investment Plan for Wicklow County Council, which was discussed in detail at the monthly meeting on Monday.

Cllr Stokes said: “Working for positive investment is vital to County Wicklow. There are many essential projects that will make a real impact for Wicklow residents.”

The projects include; Chapel Road Pedestrian & Cycle Scheme (€15.8m), Greystones Enterprise Centres (€10m), Greystones to Wicklow Greenway (€2.5m), Redford Junction Upgrade (€800,000), Charlesland Athletics Track (€600,000) and Dr Ryan Park Survey (€50,000).

The measures were considered as part of Wicklow County Council’s Capital Investment Plan over the next three years. Cllr Stephen Stokes added: “It is welcome to see these projects come together. However, there are a number of areas that will need further investment in future years. I will continue to press for facilities for Charlesland, Delgany, Greystones, Kilcoole, Killadreenan, and Newcastle.”