Bray comedian Adam Burke goes Loco with the laughs

Showman. Adam Burke is a showman, an energetic, irrepressible, gag-spouting showman – at least on the third Thursday of every month and whenever the Bingo Loco show hits town. Other than that, the 38-year-old UCD graduate and father of four is a pillar of Bray society, a hard-working and generally concerned citizen.

Anyone wanting to catch the hilariously manic side of his personality need only show up at the Harbour Bar for one of the Hardy Har sessions he has presided over for the past 14 years. He brings some of the same energy to life away from the microphone, to raising a family with wife Sandra (née Devlin) and to his day job with Jigsaw, the youth mental health organisation.

But, talking to him, it becomes apparent that the wise-cracking showman is a persona which he consciously adopts (and adopts brilliantly) for his appearances in the spotlight.

It somehow comes as no surprise to learn that he was a professional wrestler in a former life. Much of the same combative, bear-pit atmosphere of the wrestling ring applies to stand-up comedy, along with some of the same raw theatricality.

Adam is Bray through and through, son of Des and Betty Burke from Mountain View on Boghall Road. Both parents are now retired, dad having worked with early school leavers in Youthreach, while Betty is well remembered as a florist on Vevay Road. The comedian is proud to confirm that he attended St Feargal’s and then St Kilian’s schools, which led him on naturally to enrolling at UCD.

And at the same time as he was pursuing his studies, he also found time to wrestle, entering a world of physical prowess and cartoonish characters following pre-ordained scripts. He had kicked ball with Wolfe Tones and tried his hand at ten-pin bowling, but wrestling was always his favourite sport. He was so determined as a teenager to take it up professionally that he planned to move to UK to learn his trade and follow the trail blazed by such larger-than-life characters as Giant Haystacks and The Undertaker.

As a boy, Adam had enjoyed the wrestling shows staged at The Point and he longed to follow suit, to the extent that he was prepared to emigrate if necessary. Then he spotted a notice in the ‘Bray People’ announcing that a wrestling school was being set up on the doorstep, with a gym at St Andrew’s in Bray. The new enterprise eventually ended up in premises on the Dublin road, near to where Lidl supermarket now stands, with Adam as one of their keenest students.

Also on the books was fellow Bray man Fergal Devitt from Charnwood, now better known around the globe as Finn Balor and earning big bucks from bouts in the USA. Young Burke never reached such heights during his brief career, though he did build up a reputation in more modest shows closer to home.

“I was a bad guy,” he recalls with obvious relish. “A bad guy – that was all I ever wanted to be, winding people up and getting them to hate me.” It was great fun and he had the support of his dad in his exploits, as Des is keen on physical fitness and is still routinely lifting weights at the age of 74. Much of the wrestling career unfolded while Adam was an undergraduate, travelling daily into Dublin on the DART to study English, geography and classical civilisation.

The plan – if he did not make it big in the ring – was to become an English teacher but the geography proved more alluring. He left Belfield with a master’s degree and abruptly stepped down from his bad guy role soon afterwards, retiring from the ring to concentrate on raising a family instead. He found steady employment as a youth worker and enjoyed a happy home life.

Becoming a funny man was the furthest thing from his mind at this time, but his friend Ross Browne was attempting to break into comedy. And when Ross needed someone to proof some scripts he had written, he naturally turned to the pal who had studied English in college. The two collaborated for a while over humorous material and it was Ross who first astutely suggested that his buddy might like to try stand-up, if only for the craic.

So Adam worked on a seven-minute set routine while his friend made arrangements for a debut performance at an open mic comedy session in The Flowing Tide. Though he had been preparing to deliver his precious script, it was only on the day that the newcomer was told “tonight’s the night”. As a result, he had no time to become nervous, simply plunging straight in at the deep end in front of a bunch of strangers.

“It had to be done,” he now says of that first appearance, as though the experience at the city centre venue was akin to a visit to the dentist. The first gig actually went well, relying on the laughs to be milked from a tee-shirt which lit up in response to noise.

He told those present that this unusual garment was wired to a bomb and that, if they were too quiet, then they were all going to die. The audience responded with rowdy hilarity and all went well.

Those seven minutes were certainly much more enjoyable than having a filling, and he was happy to go again, and again. It was only after he had four outings to his credit that he thought to ask himself “am I really funny?”.

By then it was too late: he was hooked. He had joined the ranks of part-time, amateur comedians, honing his craft for the sheer hell of it. It was in this humble guise that he showed up to fill a spot one night in Gorey. The Bray unknown was called up by the promoter as the unpaid meat in a sandwich between better known acts Paul Tylak and Karl Spain.

Among those watching was the heckler from hell, a loudmouth determined to make himself the centre of attention at the expense of the advertised performers.

This individual, fuelled by Red Bull and vodka, proceeded to torpedo every move made by the luckless Tylak. During the brief interval which followed, Adam overheard the heckler tell his mates that he had seen the next act in Cork and that it was shite. Adam had never appeared in Cork, so outrage fuelled what happened next.

He went on stage and started into his routine, with the heckler interrupting just as he was about to deliver his punchlines. Then Adam turned on his torturer with improvised wit, winning over the crowd at the other man’s expense. The ability he showed that night to put down such a disruptor immediately improved his standing in the profession.

Suddenly he was in demand, with promoters prepared to pay for his services and he has remained popular ever since. He has continued to write and rehearse material, but it is the willingness to go off-script which has really made his reputation. In 2008, he turned his mind to creating openings for laughter close to home, approaching Paul O’Toole at the Harbour Bar.

The pub’s landlord was amenable to giving over his premises for a comedy club, with a handful of turns cracking their jokes once a month. With a revolving and evolving cast of mirth making characters, the Hardy Har has become a Bray institution, with admission free. And throughout the 14 years, the one constant has been Adam Burke who reminds anyone who will listen that it is the longest-running club of its kind in Ireland.

In 2015, the Hardy Har moved upstairs from the lounge and around the same time the Bray Comedy Festival was launched. In the first year, the festival filled two venues with six different acts. Five years on, it had expanded to five venues with 20 acts, Adam cheerfully recalls, with plans afoot to continue the scope of the event.

In the meantime, he continues in demand as a stand-up all around Ireland, having recently tickled ribs in Dublin and Galway. And his profile has been heightened of late as master of ceremonies presiding over the blessed insanity of Bingo Loco. It is a role which might have been tailor made for a showman who is able to think on his feet.

Asked to define Bingo Loco, the best he can do is suggest that it is a mix of bingo with a party and a disco. The promoters and investors are three lads from Dublin inspired by what they witnessed in a bar in Asia. They put up prizes such as holidays to Las Vegas, so it pays for customers to follow the numbers called by Adam.

But they also need to be prepared to singalong with the music or to dance like crazy. The Loco legend is spreading and 4,500 turned up recently for a session at the 3 Arena, with their hard-working MC spending three hours on stage that night.

For a closer look at the showman from Boghall Road, catch him at the Harbour Bar on July 17.