Bray comedian Adam Burke goes Loco with the laughs

Reporter David MedcalF sat down for a serious talk with comedian Adam Burke. The Bray man spoke of his rise through the comedy ranks, the long-running Hardy Har sessions, and how he has found a niche in Bingo Loco

Adam Burke in Bray. Photo: Leigh Anderson Expand
Adam Burke calls the numbers during Bingo Loco at the Royal Hotel. Photo: Barbara Flynn Expand
MC Adam Burke on stage during the Hardy Har Comedy Club in Bray. Expand

wicklowpeople

David Medcalf

Showman. Adam Burke is a showman, an energetic, irrepressible, gag-spouting showman – at least on the third Thursday of every month and whenever the Bingo Loco show hits town. Other than that, the 38-year-old UCD graduate and father of four is a pillar of Bray society, a hard-working and generally concerned citizen.

Anyone wanting to catch the hilariously manic side of his personality need only show up at the Harbour Bar for one of the Hardy Har sessions he has presided over for the past 14 years. He brings some of the same energy to life away from the microphone, to raising a family with wife Sandra (née Devlin) and to his day job with Jigsaw, the youth mental health organisation.

