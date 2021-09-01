Bravery award for Ashford sergeant after confrontation with armed man

SERGEANT Pat Carroll of Ashford Garda Station was awarded a Bronze Scott Medal for bravery at a special ceremony hosted by Garda Commissioner Drew Harris on Wednesday.

The ceremony took place at An Garda Síochána Memorial Gardens, The Dubhlinn Gardens. Dublin Castle, and Sgt Carroll was accompanied by his wife Val and children Sarah and Shane.

He received the award for showing exceptional courage and bravery involving personal risk to life in the execution of his duty, after a confrontation with an armed man three years ago.

Superintendent Declan McCarthy paid tribute to Sgt Carroll on his award.

“We are very proud of Sgt Carroll and for his family members as well, who were present for the ceremony. He is the second Wicklow Garda to receive Scott Medal for bravery after the late Joe Neilan.”

On November 15, 2018, An Garda Síochána received a call that a male had called to St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Avoca, to speak with the priest. The male was in an agitated state and requested to speak with Gardaí. When asked why, the male proceeded to take a firearm and a knife from his pocket. He informed the priest that the firearm was loaded and stated “I could do damage to myself or you”.

The priest encouraged the male to wait in the church for the Gardaí.

Sergeant Carroll was one of the first Gardaí to respond to the incident and took control of the scene. As Gardaí arrived, the male exited the church, demanded to speak with a Sergeant and then returned to the church. The male subsequently exited the church and Sergeant Carroll identified himself.

With the knowledge that the male was agitated and armed with a firearm and knife, Sergeant Carroll struck up a conversation with the male in close proximity across the open railings.

The male spoke about killing himself and requested that Sergeant Carroll enter the church with him. Sergeant Carroll refused to go into the church with him but offered to meet him at the church gate and talk to him.

Sergeant Carroll met the male at the church gate and spoke with him. The male then became less agitated. Sergeant Carroll then entered the church yard and sat on a bench, the male stood beside him and they continued the conversation.

The male then returned inside the church and during that time, two members of the Armed Support Unit arrived. Sergeant Carroll remained in the church yard for the male to return.

The male walked out of the church again towards Sergeant Carroll who asked him if he had anything in his possession, the male replied “I have a gun”, and produced a gun.

He was holding the gun by the barrel and the hand-grip was pointed towards Sergeant Carroll. Sergeant Carroll requested the male to drop the gun three times, however, he then spun the gun in his hand and the gun ended up with the barrel pointed towards Sergeant Carroll. The male then ejected the magazine from the gun and dropped the gun to the ground.

On searching the male, Sergeant Carroll found a knife in his possession. The male was taken into safe custody by members of the Armed Support Unit. He was subsequently charged and convicted of firearms and offensive weapon offences.