Bravery award for Ashford sergeant after confrontation with armed man

 Sergeant Pat Carroll of Ashford Garda Station received the award

Sgt Pat Carroll with his wife Val, son Shane and daughter Sarah.
Sgt Carroll receives his award from Garda Commissioner Drew Harris.
Myles Buchanan

SERGEANT Pat Carroll of Ashford Garda Station was awarded a Bronze Scott Medal for bravery at a special ceremony hosted by Garda Commissioner Drew Harris on Wednesday.

The ceremony took place at An Garda Síochána Memorial Gardens, The Dubhlinn Gardens. Dublin Castle, and Sgt Carroll was accompanied by his wife Val and children Sarah and Shane.

He received the award for showing exceptional courage and bravery involving personal risk to life in the execution of his duty, after a confrontation with an armed man three years ago.

