Brave effort by Wicklow Gold against Meath in Celtic Challenge

Garden County side still through to quarter-finals

Meath 4-10

The Wicklow Gold Minor hurlers completed their three Group 5 games in the Celtic Challenge on Saturday with a nine points loss to Meath at Dunlavin. Even though it was their second successive defeat - they were beaten earlier by 1-21 to 1-7 by Derry - Wicklow Gold’s stock continues to rise, and they progress to the quarter-final stage. It has to be borne in mind that Wicklow has its Minor hurlers spread over three different county teams whereas opponents such as Derry have only one team packed with its best players. Furthermore, Wicklow’s Celtic Challenge teams are comprised of Under-16 hurlers competing in Under-17 competitions. And that they are holding their own - Gold got off to a flying start with a 4-10 to 2-13 victory over Westmeath - is to their eternal credit. Team managers Mark Barry and Alan Lawlor and their back-room teams are taking the longer view, looking to the future as well as shaping the present. Conditions for Saturday’s Celtic Challenge clash were far from ideal with Colm Doyle’s men having to contend with a slippery surface and heavy rainfall throughout the match. Despite this, both teams gave it their all, providing a thrilling spectacle for spectators. Meath started strongly and raced into an early lead. However, Wicklow responded well and battled back into the game, answering Meath’s early goal with one of their own, through master poacher Matthew Doyle, a player who has shone throughout this competition. The game ebbed and flowed throughout, with Meath just about keeping their noses in front. Cathal Kirby’s outstanding performance at full-back, Johnno Moorehouse’s massive presence in the full-forward line and David Peppard’s accuracy from the frees ensured Wicklow remained in the game. Despite their best efforts, Wicklow were unable to claw back the deficit, and Meath held on for the win, with a few late scores, putting a gloss on the scoresheet. However, the outcome could have been very different were it not for the Meath goalkeeper, who put in a man-of-the-match performance. He made some crucial saves throughout the game, denying Wicklow on several occasions, including three clear goal chances. Despite the defeat, the Wicklow players can hold their heads up high and look forward with optimism to the knockout stages of this competition in two weeks’ time. They put in a valiant effort and showed great fighting spirit throughout the game. The match was a great advertisement for Minor hurling, and both teams can take pride in their performances. Isn’t it wonderful to have three teams of young Wicklow men representing us in national hurling competitions at this grade. Great credit must go to the county board and in particular, Owen Doyle, Wicklow’s hurling officer. Also, the efforts of the three managers, Colm Doyle, Mark Barry and Alan Lawlor and their backroom teams. The structures put in place in the Garden County Academy are already beginning to show green shoots and are producing plenty of young hurlers that will be prepared for the rigours of inter-county Senior hurling when the call comes. And finally, a special word of mention to Seamus Sinnott from Dunlavin. When the team arrived, the grounds were immaculately maintained; Seamus was out in the rain, placing the flags around the pitch and ensuring everything was in order. Volunteers like Seamus are what make the GAA such a special organisation - the heroes off the pitch who make it possible for those on the pitch to entertain the spectators. Wicklow Gold: Cian Redmond; Matthew Leonard, Cathal Kirby, James Byrne; Senan Gardner, Tomas O’Connell, Daniel Byrnes; Max Keogh, Ciaran Traynor (0-1); David Peppard (0-2), Felim Lynch Ward (0-1), Bill Connors; Oisin O’Neill, Johnno Moorehouse (1-1), Matthew Doyle (1-0). Subs: Josh Mahon for Matthew Leonard, Daniel Burns (0-1) for Felim Lynch Ward, Cian Power for James Byrne, Joshua Barry (0-1) for Matthew Doyle.