Beloved Carnew teacher retires after 30 years

THE school community of Scoil Aodán Naofa, Carnew celebrated the contribution of Caroline Young who retired in 2020.

The Carnew woman taught for 30 years working as a class teacher and support teacher, before taking up a role as Vice Principal.

Ms Young had her beloved family with her to accept tokens of appreciation from the school community.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions last year, Caroline did not receive the celebration she deserved at the time but staff and students alike were delighted to welcome her back to the school for an outdoor celebration,

Speaking on the day, principal Kevin O’Donnell spoke of Caroline’s desire to make the school the best it could be.

‘Caroline was admired, respected, liked and sought out by children most in need. Caroline was a capable, competent and reliable teacher who was resourceful, innovative and generous as well as collegial and team-spirited,’ he said.

Fr. Martin Casey made a presentation to Caroline on behalf of the Board of Management and presentations were also made on behalf of the staff and school community.

The school community of Scoil Aodán Naofa wish Caroline good health and happiness in her retirement, and noted that she will be fondly remembered by all for the kindness and friendship she showed.