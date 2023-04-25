Balto’s Jack Hanlon helps Tullow to sweet Provincial Towns Cup crown

Black Gates side defeated Kilkenny in the decider

Jack Hanlon from Baltinglass, front left, with the Tullow RFC squad before the Bank of Ireland Provincial Towns Cup final between Tullow RFC and Kilkenny RFC at Athy Rugby Football Club in Kildare. — © SPORTSFILE

Jack Hanlon in action during the Bank of Ireland Provincial Towns Cup semi-final match between County Carlow FC and Tullow RFC at Enniscorthy RFC. — © SPORTSFILE

Baltinglass GAA player Jack Hanlon helped Tullow RFC to their magnificent Bank of Ireland Towns Cup success when they overcame a battling Kilkenny in the decider by 24 points to 20 at Athy RFC on Sunday afternoon.

Hanlon, a key member of the Blackgates squad, wore the number 11 jersey on the day where his colleague Garreth Fitzgerald proved to be the hero when he grabbed two ties to help repel a gallant Kilkenny outfit.

A courageous decision to opt for a scrum when an almost certain three points were on offer produced the first try, Fitzgerald darting over and Adam Johnson converting with 18 gone.

In an amazing game, Kilkenny seemed able to respond after every Tullow score, and they did on the first occasion with a penalty from Hugh Corkery.

This was answered by a Tullow penalty, but this was cancelled when Corkery found the target again shortly afterwards.

Tullow crossed on the half-hour mark, the try a result of dynamic play on the fringes. Kilkenny went for some blood of their own making when they went for the corner, but Tullow stood tall on two occasions and held a 17-6 lead at the break.

Vitally, Tullow grabbed the opening score of the second half, Scott Sullivan-Magne winning the race for the line and Johnson adding the extras.

Back came Kilkenny, a Podge Mahon try converted by Hugh Corkery to make it 22-13.

With 73 on the clock Joe Manuel wasn;t to be stopped up the middle, making it 24-20 with Corkery’s conversion, but despite fierce Kilkenny drives for the winning score, Tullow held on for a sweet win.

Tullow: Adam Johnson; Scott Sullivan-Magne, Christian Vainerere, Fionn Murphy, Jack Hanlon; Jamie Cooper, Garrett Fitzgerald; Scott Caldbeck (Capt), Jordan Leybourne, Tom Cashen; Colm Gorry, Martin Cole; Conor Duffy, Cillian Murphy, Stephen Smith. Replacements: Aaron O’Byrne, Fiach Kavanagh, Joe Waters, Jack McDonald, Ryan O’Neill.