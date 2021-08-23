Wicklow

Ashford road works to last for three weeks

Road works are taking place at Ballinahinch to install a foul sewer pipe. Expand

Wicklow

Myles Buchanan

MOTORISTS are advised that road works taking place at Ashford will last for three weeks.

Wicklow County Council wishes to advise that road works will be taking place along the R764 at Ballinahinch, Ashford, for approximately three weeks, having started from Friday, August 20.

Traffic management will be in place and delays are to be expected. Please use alternative routes wherever possible.

The works taking place are required to install a foul sewer pipe.

Wicklow County Council regrets any inconvenience caused.

