Arklow Town are flying high

Arklow ten points clear at the top of Premier Division

Arklow Town moved ten points clear at the top of the WDFL Premier Division with a 3-1 win over Glencormac United at Ryder’s Field last Wednesday evening.

The visitors began brightly, but they had to wait until near the end of the first-half to take the lead, when Kevin O’Regan finished to the net after good work from Shane Walker.

Glencormac grew into the game after the interval and drew level through an own goal, but Town got back in the ascendancy and had a gilt-edged chance to regain the advantage when Shane Walker won a penalty.

Up stepped Conor Smith and he kept his cool to fire the Arklow side ahead. Goalkeeper Keith Manley played his part, making a fine save to keep his side in front.

With everyone, including the goalkeeper, pressing forward for a corner at the death to try to salvage a point for the Glens, Arklow Town wrapped up the three points when Conor Smith picked up possession on the halfway line and strode forward to finish from 40 yards into an empty net.

St. Peter’s will fancy their chances of eating up the ground on the leaders, however, as they are 12 points adrift with five games in hand.

They overcame Wicklow Town 7-2 in their midweek fixture in Finlay Park. Killian O’Carroll helped himself to a hat-trick for the Saints, while Jake Kane, Jamie Kelly, Darren Lacey and Chad Ryan added a goal apiece.

Dylan Kavanagh and Reilly Hogan got the goals for the home side.

Division 1

St. Anthony’s moved to within five points of Division 1 leaders Arklow United ‘A’, with two games in hand, after overcoming Arklow Town ‘B’ 3-0 at Finn Park last Wednesday evening.

Shane Doyle fired a volley to the net to give the hosts a half-time advantage and they doubled their lead straight after the interval when Paddy Woods broke through and applied the finish.

Dan Lacey wrapped up the three points when he hared forward, and finished at the second time of asking after his initial effort was blocked by the goalkeeper.

Arklow Celtic and St. Patrick’s came away with a point apiece after a 3-3 draw at Celtic Park on Sunday.

Mark Doyle, Mikey Doyle and Brian Thompson netted for the home side, with Andy Doyle, James Murray and Dylan Graham replying.

Ashford Rovers ‘B’ and Roundwood also shared the spoils at Ballinalea Park on Wednesday, with Tomás Kennedy and Jordan Younger getting the goals for Rovers and Andrew Watters and Andrew Nolan responding.

Division 3

Newtown United ‘B’ moved to within four points of leaders Rathnew with two wins in the past week.

They ran out 3-1 winners over Glenealy on Tuesday of last week thanks to a double from Daire Killen and a Ciarán Doherty strike.

Killen went one better on Sunday, bagging a hat-trick as the Magpies overcame Carnew ‘C’ 7-3. Oisín Kelly, Ciarán Doherty (penalty), Karl Carthy and an own goal added to their tally, while Jack Kavanagh, Evan Kavanagh and Chris Nolan netted for Carnew.

A lightning start helped third-placed Arklow United ‘B’ to a hard-fought 2-1 win over Glenealy in Shamrock Park on Sunday.

Richie Neary headed home a Lee Walker cross after just four minutes and he finished at the back post moments later to double their advantage.

A powerful header from Stephen Cruise on the hour mark gave Glenealy hope, but they couldn’t force an equaliser.

Glenealy also suffered defeat on Thursday evening, when they went down 5-0 to Ballywaltrim.

Luke Connolly (two), Adam Kelly, Zach Walsh and Stephen Wilson got the goals for the winners.

Youths Division

Avonmore picked up another three points in the Youths Division by overcoming Wicklow Rovers ‘B’ 4-1 at Tullylusk on Thursday.

Sonny McHale, Zephen Kavanagh (two) and Caden Kinsella got their goals, while Chris Smith replied for Rovers.

Charlie Bishop Cup

St. Peter’s booked their place in the final four of the Charlie Bishop Cup with a 3-2 win over Glencormac United on Sunday.

Chad Ryan and Jamie Kelly (two) netted for the winners, while Andrew McNamara and Colm Nolan scored for United.

Arklow United ‘A’ also progressed to the semi-final with a 1-0 win against Newtown United ‘A’ on Friday evening.

Seán Clare went past a couple of players and steered the ball to the corner of the net in the first-half to separate the sides.

Avonmore edged out Greystones United 2-1 in their quarter-final tie on Sunday with goals from Callum Pursey and Dean Gahan. Kyle Howard scored for Greystones.

Avonmore came through their preliminary round tie against Carnew ‘A’ 5-4 on penalties last Wednesday following a dramatic 4-4 draw. Johnny Smyth (two), Dan Nolan and PJ O’Keeffe netted for Carnew, while Avonmore replied through Callum Pursey, Caleb Fox, Mark Cullen and an own goal.