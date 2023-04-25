Arklow RFC’s future is bright as young guns step up

Brave effort falls short in Carlow

Last Friday night, Arklow’s Under-18s team travelled to play Carlow in the semi-final of the Southeast Shield competition.

Arklow had struggled to get a team out all season so after a big push they managed to get 18 players to travelled to Carlow for what was their first match of the season.

The Co. Wicklow side struggled to keep up to the pace of the game at the start playing against a team that had been playing all season and it wasn’t long before Carlow had Arklow pinned back on their own line.

Arklow were getting penalised for not rolling away in the tackle fast enough and Carlow took full advantage of this crashing over twice from two good penalty moves leaving Carlow 14 points up after 15 minutes.

After this Arklow started to get with the pace of the game, their rucking got faster their passing got slicker and the team suddenly transformed to a team you would think had been playing all season together.

They were now putting Carlow on the back foot and suddenly found themselves on the Carlow 22-metre line and after a combination of fast rucking and slick passing the ball found itself out wide with Padraic Birmingham who beat the last defender and race in to cross the line and score.

After the kick-off Arklow went on the attack again and it wasn’t long before they were back on the Carlow line again asking questions. After some big ball carriers from the forwards, Josh Robinson crashed over for Arklow’s second try, Sean Weld duly added two points leaving the score 14-12 to Carlow at half-time.

The second half began with two very even teams going into battle, both trying to get the first score and take control of the game.

It was Arklow who took the next score with Sean Weld putting a clever little chip kick over the Carlow back line and, with the Arklow midfield chasing through, Gordon Prestage touched down to score under the posts.

Carlow were not finished yet. They got back into Arklow’s half and after some quick ruck play they scored to the right of the posts leaving the score at 19 points each.

Arklow put pressure on Carlow again as they tried to create a score to win the game.

On two occasions they split the Carlow defence, but with the last pass on one occasion deemed forward by the referee and the second chance the last pass failed to find its man.

It was Carlow who would get the next score after they kicked a penalty into the corner and from the resulting line-out they created a well-worked try.

Arklow’s heads probably dropped after that hammer blow which allowed Carlow to sneak in for the final score of the game with the last play.

It was hard to single out any players for a special mention as all 18 players were immense and put in an incredible performance, But the players themselves voted James Waldron for man of the match for his titanic performance.

As these players all now finish youth rugby the future is very bright for Arklow’s Senior team

Team: George Tutty, Calum O’Neil, Finn Scott, Conor Healy, Sean Weld, Gordon Prestage, Sean Mccarthy, Eoin Byrne, Philip Feokrytov, James Waldron, Josh Robinson, Darragh Ivanoff, Billy Molloy, Oran Kelly, Padraic Birmingham, Connor Gahan Sean Murphy Eoin Gavigan.