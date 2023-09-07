Work begins on fishermen’s huts at Arklow Harbour

Long-awaited works on 14 fishermen’s huts at Arklow Harbour have finally commenced construction, with existing containers at the site staying in situ until the project is completed.

Passed under a Part 8 development for ‘Storage Facilities for Fishers at South Quay, Arklow’, the works will include the construction of 14 storage units for active registered fishers (under license agreement) and associated site works providing connection to services and two concrete slab work areas at the inner harbour/dock, off South Quay.

Having supported and pushed for investment in Arklow Harbour before her election as a councillor (with Save Maritime Arklow), and after her election to Wicklow County Council’s Maritime Development Committee, Cllr Peir Leonard was delighted to see works begin, saying: “I’m thrilled to be able to report that work on the fishermen’s huts at Arklow Harbour has finally commenced construction.

“Plus, the harbour will get an additional welfare unit (public toilet), which was originally proposed to be positioned near the Scout Hall. I'm glad to say thank you to Wicklow County Council for listening to my reps and repositioning it closer to the fishermen’s huts.

“As always, schemes like this just don't drop out of the sky, so thank you to all the Wicklow County Council staff, past and present, who have worked hard to deliver this project.

“This will clean up the harbour area and provide much-needed secure shelter for Arklow’s fishermen.

“Just to note also that the containers will remain at the harbour until the huts are completed. Then, once the equipment is transferred, they will be moved elsewhere.

“We are historically a fishing and sea-faring town. With the Avoca River on the verge of being clean, Arklow is most definitely on the up!”