Wicklow’s water quality remains high but more improvements needed

A new report from the Environmental Protection Agency has shown that drinking water quality in Wicklow remains high, but the resilience of many supplies needs to improve.

According to the newly published EPA Drinking Water Quality in Public Supplies Report 2022, over 99.7 per cent of public water supplies comply with bacterial and chemical limits. However, many supplies still lack robust treatment measures to guarantee their long-term resilience and safety.

The EPA identified priorities for Irish Water to address on a national level to protect and improve public water supplies, with two Wicklow supply zones on their Remedial Action List – which identifies ‘at-risk’ supplies – at the end of 2022, including the Aughrim/Annacurra supply, which services a population of 1,588 and the Ballymorris supply, which serves a population of 17.

The Ballymorris public supply also features on the EPA’s list of supplies currently on a boil water notice or water restriction (as of July 28, 2023), with notices also issued to a population of six people accessing the Johnstown South (Arklow) public supply.

Launching the report, Dr Tom Ryan, EPA Director said: “Our public water quality remains very high, which means that the public can be confident that the drinking water supplied to their homes is safe to drink. Uisce Éireann has made good progress in delivering necessary new drinking water infrastructure such as the new plant at Lee Road in Cork which now supplies high-quality drinking water to 97,000 people.

“However, the EPA through our inspection and monitoring programme, continues to identify drinking water plants that are at risk and require improvements and upgrades. At the end of 2022, there were 481,000 people being served by at-risk supplies on EPA’s RAL. Uisce Éireann needs to prioritise investment in those plants to improve the resilience of drinking supplies, to provide a safe and secure supply into the future.”

“In addition, the growing number of people affected by persistent THM (Trihalomethane) failures, now at 235,000 people, is of particular concern. Greater effort is needed by Uisce Éireann to implement improvements at supplies to minimise exposure to THMs, including at major supplies such as Limerick City and the Barrow supply in Kildare.”

With regard to lead in drinking water, Noel Byrne, EPA Programme Manager, said: “Lead in our drinking water is a cumulative risk to human health. Progress to remove lead from our drinking water supply networks, public buildings and affected homes is far too slow.

“The EPA welcomes the expansion of the lead remediation grant scheme, which will ease the financial burden on homeowners to replace lead piping. However, leadership is required at the national level to address lead in public supplies. Uisce Éireann must accelerate the rollout of their lead mitigation plan and Government departments must outline their plan for lead replacement in public buildings as part of the National Lead Strategy.”