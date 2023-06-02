Wicklow’s Rosarii Kinsella on the ‘magic’ of shared music and song – ‘Everybody can sing’
Rosarii Kinsella has fostered a lifelong love of singing and playing the piano to include others, both through teaching and choirs, and believes singing is magical for the soul
David MedcalfWicklow People
Interviews are seldom such sheer, spontaneous, laugh-out-loud fun. Spending an hour or so with Rosarii Kinsella in the sitting room of her Arklow home certainly involves more than simply talking. The woman cannot restrain herself.