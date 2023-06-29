Wicklow’s flying Dr Mark Ruddy talks ‘Critical’ work and life in Arklow

At the age of 37, Dr Mark Ruddy has already clocked up an impressive career as a GP, in places such as Western Australia. he tells Reporter David Medcalf about life as a doctor in Arklow and his work with the ‘Critical’ Ambulance Service

Meet Mark. Or meet Doctor Ruddy. Here is a medic making the most of his profession. A boyish 37, he contrives to blend homely, work-a-day health care as a GP with emergency doc missions that have all the airborne drama of a commando raid. One day he may be advising elderly gents on their lumbago and blood pressure in the relative tranquillity of his Arklow surgery. The next he may be flown in by helicopter to a pile-up on a motorway. Either way – general practitioner or action hero - he sees being a doctor as worthwhile.