Wicklow’s Festina Lente nominated equine charity for Dublin Horse Show

Wicklow equine charity Festina Lente had been nominated as this year's charity in the ‘Positive Strides’ initiative at the Dublin Horse Show, which takes place at the RDS from August 9 to 13.

Celebrating the positive impact that equestrianism has had on society in general, the RDS is bringing back Positive Strides - an initiative sponsored by Mannon Farm. This year’s nominated charity, Festina Lente, counts amongst its ambassadors professional jockey Rachel Blackmore OBE and international showjumper Cian O’Connor.

Through demonstrations and panel discussions during the Show, Festina Lente will celebrate the impact that equestrianism has on everyday life and in particular for those that need that relationship more than others.

In the words of 14-year-old Rachel Doak from Wicklow who lives with cerebral palsy in her legs: “On a horse, you become one… The horse became part of me, my body, the horse was my legs giving me a freedom to be just ‘me’. Festina Lente is my second home.”

Festina Lente was set up in 1988 with just one borrowed horse and one pupil but quickly developed a worldwide reputation for its equestrian programmes. It provides services to people affected by disability, diverse learning abilities, self-esteem issues and those from socio-economic disadvantaged backgrounds.

In addition, it is a key provider of educational training programmes to adult learners wishing to deliver these programmes within their own geographical area in Ireland.

Festina Lente CEO Dr Jill Carey said: “From therapeutic riding which uses the natural movement of the horse for the physical improvement for people with a physical disability to equine assisted learning which uses the natural behaviour of the horse to help people develop their self and social awareness, the benefits are immense.”

Pat Hanly, Dublin Horse Show Director said: “Last year we were overwhelmed with the public’s response to the Positive Strides initiative that highlighted the value of the human/horse relationship.

“This year we are hoping that we can shine a light on this incredible organisation which is at the forefront of equine therapy and an exemplar in the development of our interaction with the horse. Those of us that enjoy horses are only too aware of the positive impact horses can have on people's mental and physical wellbeing and the Show is delighted to partner with Festina Lente in showcasing what it does so well.”