Wicklow writing group to launch new book in aid of Arklow RNLI

Talented authors and poets from the Arklow-based writing group ‘The Writers Room’ have published a new collection of works entitled ‘Glimpses’ in aid of the Arklow RNLI Lifeboat Station.

Launching in Arklow Library on Tuesday, July 25, Glimpses promises to be a feast for anyone who loves a good story and features a collection of new short stories and poems composed by members of the writing group.

The members of The Writers Room are a diverse group, with contributors drawn from South Africa, the UK, France and Northern Ireland, as well as natives of Arklow.

All of the members have come together to celebrate the art of writing, to encourage each other and to enjoy the adventure of publishing a book. Their writings are just as diverse, providing entertainment for all readers.

Glimpses will feature a tale about a farmer who has a date with a vegan, a time travel tale and a piece about the regeneration of Arklow.

The book will be launched at a reception in Arklow Library on Tuesday, July 25 at 7 p.m. and will be for sale at the launch, at a cost of €10, with all proceeds going to the Arklow Lifeboat Station.

Copies of Glimpses will also be available from the Lifeboat shop during the Maritime Festival weekend, from Paul Doyle's shop on Main Street and from Burkes Spar shop on Lower Main Street.