Wicklow woman thanks community who raised over €19,000 for her cancer treatment

‘It’s been a very dark place, and the Arklow community have brought light into it’

A Wicklow woman who is battling an aggressive form of cancer has heaped praise on her community for “bringing light into a dark place” by generously raising over €19,000 for her vital treatment abroad

Last September, popular Arklow foodie and mother of two Kelly Barnes was diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer that has affected multiple organs, including her liver, bowels, adrenal glands and lungs.

Kelly Barnes from Arklow.

Kelly recently finished an intensive 12 rounds of chemo that have halted the spread and, although her cancer is inoperable, she has identified a more natural route to fight her cancer at the Budwig Treatment Centre in Spain, at a cost of €10,000 for two weeks.

Turning to social media, Kelly’s tight-knit circle of friends rallied around her and set up a fundraising page that has exploded with donations, and has already raised enough to cover the expensive treatment.

Having overcome lung cancer in 2017, "warrior" Kelly said that the overwhelming response from the Arklow community has filled her and her family with a renewed sense of hope.

“Between myself, my daughters and my partner, we still can’t get our heads around how our friends, family and the whole town have rallied around us,” Kelly said.

“My friends have been so amazing. The last thing my friend Susan Byrne said to me before she set up the fundraiser was: ‘If this doesn’t take off, we’ll bag pack in Tesco or whatever we have to do, but we’re going to get you over to Spain’.

“We couldn’t believe the response after the donation page was launched, we nearly had enough within the first 24 hours! Friends and family members have been sharing it with their friends. One of my husband Eamonn’s friends got €600 just from texting his friends.

“Before I was diagnosed, I had set up my own cheese and charcuterie business called ‘Kelly’s Krafty Platters, and I've noticed that a lot of my regular customers have donated, which has been really lovely to see.

“Honestly, a €20 donation is exceptionally generous, especially in this climate, but people have been giving €50, €100 and more – it’s unbelievable really.

“I owe a huge thanks to Arklow Cancer Support too, and can’t speak highly enough about them. I’ve been going down to get reflexology and I took advantage of their counselling almost immediately after my diagnosis. Just fantastic people altogether.

“Overall, the burden the Arklow community have taken off our shoulders has made my life a little bit happier these last seven days. It’s been a very dark place, and the Arklow community have brought light into it. The generosity of the town has filled us with hope.

“The cancer is so aggressive this time, it’s just a matter of holding it back as much as possible. The more I can do to hold it back, the longer I get basically.

“If the Budwig Centre can manage to push it back a few years, I’ve already looked into a place in Germany that might be able to operate and a place in Mexico that do an immunotherapy treatment.

“Any extra money from the fundraiser will be going toward my continued treatment, and I can't thank the people of Arklow for giving me the option to access these therapies I could not otherwise have availed of.”

Susan Byrne, who has been spearheading the fundraising drive, echoed her close friend’s comments about the Arklow community, adding: “We’re absolutely gobsmacked with the response the fundraiser has had and the generosity and support people have been showing Kelly.

“Our group of friends had discussed starting a fundraiser, decided to go for it and set it up last week. Shortly after we had posted on social media it just took off, with lots of people sharing it with their friends and families.

“We told Kelly that, if the fundraiser didn’t reach its target, we’d do charity benefit nights or whatever we had to do to raise the money, but we had it within no time at all. We were originally just doing it for the two weeks in Spain she has booked for June, but the fundraiser is going so well, she might even get to go again in July or August.

“I don’t know what it is about Arklow, but the community really seems to come together anytime someone is in need. It’s just an amazing place, full of the most generous people you’ll ever meet.”

To donate to Kelly’s treatment visit www.gofundme.com/f/tell-kelly-get-cancer-treatment