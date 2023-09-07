Wicklow woman shortlisted for HCCI Manager of the Year award

Care supervisor Caiti Lynch from Avoca has been selected on the shortlist for the prestigious Home and Community Care Ireland (HCCI) Manager of the Year Award.

Nominated alongside home care managers based in Dublin, Monaghan and Cork, Caiti’s role with Bluebird Care covers Dublin southeast and large parts of county Wicklow, from Arklow up as far as Ashford/Wicklow town, also incorporating the Kilbride, Glenealy, Barndarrig and Rathnew areas.

Sponsored by leading healthcare providers Skillnet, the overall winner of this year’s HCCI Manager of the Year Award will be announced at a gala event in The Alex Hotel, Dublin, on October 13.

Commending Caiti on her nomination, a post on the Bluebird Care Dublin South East and Wicklow Facebook page reads: “Caiti began her journey with us in 2019 as a health care assistant and was recently promoted to care supervisor. She is a great support to all our carers and customers and brings a lovely, fun, caring personality to our team! Any problems, Caiti's your girl!

“Something people may not know about Caiti is she is an animal person (four dogs, a cat and five chickens!) and considered a career as a veterinary nurse before committing to our team in Bluebird Care, and aren't we all glad she stayed with us!

Joseph Musgrave, CEO at HCCI, the representative body for home care providers and advocates for home care services to be made available to all on a statutory basis, said: “The HCCI Home Care Awards is a very significant event in the sector’s annual calendar.

“It’s important that we take the time to acknowledge and celebrate the dedication of home care workers and their colleagues and the huge difference they make in the lives of the people they support each day.

“I’m looking forward to the awards evening and celebrating the work of these truly admirable people who enable their clients to stay living in the comfort of their own home – something we all hope for in our older years.”

Carmel Kelly, Network Manager, Leading Healthcare Providers Skillnet said: “It takes a highly skilled manager to guide and lead their teams in today’s healthcare environment and it is fantastic to see those people acknowledged.”

Keith Gill, Director of Health Care Insurance, First Ireland added: “HCCI members and their dedicated teams of carers, schedulers, managers, recruiters and nurses really are heroic, giving so much to their clients day in, day out. They wholeheartedly deserve this recognition.

“Congratulations to all nominees and those shortlisted – they are all winners in our eyes.”

Winners of other award categories including Carer of the Year; sponsored by Spry Finance; Nurse of the Year, sponsored by Faculty of Nursing and Midwifery, RCSI; Scheduler of the Year, sponsored by OneTouch and HR of the Year, sponsored by The HR Company will be announced at the event.

The recipient of the Significant Contribution Award, sponsored by First Ireland Insurance Brokers, will also be revealed on the night.

An independent panel of judges – TV presenter and designer Brendan Courtney; Professor Mark White, Executive Director, Faculty of Nursing & Midwifery, RCSI; Katie Sloan, CEO Leading Age, USA, and Janette Dwyer, Assistant National Director, Services for Older People, Change & Innovation, HSE Community Services and Valerie Cox, journalist and writer – selected the shortlisted nominees.