Wicklow village to make history with first ever holy confirmation

Six students from St Kevin’s National School in Ballycoog, Wicklow will make history this Friday when they become the first group of children to celebrate their holy Confirmation at their local parish church.

Built in 1816, the historic St Kevin’s Church has never hosted the rite of passage ceremony, with no documented evidence to show otherwise and senior Ballycoog residents providing further confirmation.

Until now, pupils from St Kevin’s have attended a combined gathering at St. Mary's and St. Patrick's Church in Avoca, with children from the neighbouring Scoil San Eoin, Redcross and Scoil Náisiúnta Phádraig Naofa, Avoca.

“This is new ground for Ballycoog,” St Kevin’s Principal Ross Byrne said. “Traditionally ourselves, Redcross and Avoca have done it together, but this year, our parish priest Fr Michael Murphy offered it out to the schools that we could have our own ceremonies if we wanted to.

“The people of Ballycoog really liked the idea of making history, and there is no local recollection of a Confirmation ever happening here, certainly not since the present school building opened its doors in 1968.

“The sacristan in the church is Molly O’Rourke, who might not thank me for saying this, but she is probably one of the oldest people in the parish. She said that she certainly didn’t make her Confirmation there, so we can say with some certainty that there has never been one in the long history of St Kevin’s.

“This small group will become the first to do so, but if I’m being honest with you, I don’t think the children really grasp the significance of it - it’s past pupils that are looking forward to it most!

“I just want to thank Fr Murphy, who has been fantastic with us. He’s doing the work of four men, and looking after four schools, four churches and two nursing homes at the moment, and that’s just in this area.

“I met with him recently to discuss the format of our Confirmation, and it was great to hear his insights. We’re all just so excited for the big day, and what is a landmark moment for our community.

“We’ll also be hosting our grandparents’ day on Thursday, June 22, where our fantastic Music Generation tutor and former ‘In Tua Nua’ singer Lesley Dowdall will perform, and we’ve also invited Stephen Matthews TD too.

“Oh, it’s all go in Ballycoog at the moment!”