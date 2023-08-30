Wicklow venues to host screenings and Q&A with cast of Irish film ‘Dublin Crust’

The cast of 'Dublin Crust', which will be shown in the Arklow Omniplex from Friday, September 1, and in the Whale Theatre, Greystones on September 14 and September 15, the latter of which will include a Q&A with cast. Photo: Sure Look Productions

Award-winning Irish film ‘Dublin Crust’, featuring several local actors, will hit the big screens in Wicklow this September when the Arklow Omniplex and Whale Theatre in Greystones show the critically acclaimed comedy-drama.

The Arklow Omniplex will screen the movie from Friday, September 1, with two dates in the Whale Theatre, on September 14 (sold out) and September 15, the latter of which will include an insightful Q&A with cast, crew and talented writer, director and actor Baz Black.

The film, which features Rosemary Henderson (Father Ted), Joe Rooney (Father Damo) and several Wicklow actors, follows the story of punk band ‘Crust’.

Ten years after their split, the band members’ lives have fallen apart, and drummer Bonehead (Black), who has just been released from prison, sets about reforming the band for one last show.

Among the film’s Wicklow cast is Greystones resident and seasoned actor with over 50 credits to his name, Gerry Cannon, who plays the role of ‘Ian’.

After training at the Brendan Smith Theatre Academy and The College of Music in the 1980s, Gerry returned to acting as a full-time profession in 2016 and, in 2020, was cast in Vikings: Valhalla – shot at Ashford Studios – as the Bishop of London and returned for season three as the Archbishop of Canterbury.

A winner of the Best Actor Award at the Dublin International Short Film and Music Festival for his role in the short film Acheron, Gerry said that seeing Dublin Crust screened in his adopted home town will fill him with a deep sense of pride.

“It was an absolute pleasure to work on such a fantastic movie, and I’m really looking forward to seeing it on Wicklow screens this September,” Gerry said.

“There were four or five actors from Wicklow in the cast, including Bray native Louise Mc Cann (Kin and Redemption), so the Garden County is well represented!

“The screenings in The Whale Theatre in Greystones will actually be the third time Dublin Crust has been screened there.

“In December 2022 there was a special screening for the cast and crew, and since then, it has been tweaked and fine-tuned, which no doubt helped the film to win its two awards.

“I can’t wait to see you all at the Q&A, and we’re so looking forward to hearing your feedback.”

Described as the result of ‘Trainspotting meeting The Commitments and having an illegitimate child with The Full Monty’, the film has been honoured at the Swindon Film Festival, where it picked up the Film Festival Favourite award, and, most recently, at the South Coast Film Festival in Hastings, where it was awarded the Best Feature Film gong.