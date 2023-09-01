Wicklow TD says new Wicklow-Wexford constituency could make councillors’ work ‘difficult’

DEPUTY Jennifer Whitmore has expressed her concern at how the redrawing of the Wicklow-Wexford constituency boundaries by the Electoral Commission will affect communication between local TDs and councillors.

The constituencies of Wicklow and Wexford now lose a seat each, down from five to four, with territory from each area being transferred to create the new three-seat constituency of Wicklow-Wexford.

Deputy Whitmore of the Social Democrats was elected to the Dáil in the 2020 General Election, and prior to that had been a sitting member of Greystones Municipal District and Wicklow County Council since 2014.

Speaking about the changes to the constituency boundaries, she said: “I thought it was a sad day for Wicklow to see the county split. How that works with councillors from Wicklow County Council working with potentially different TDs could be difficult.

“A three-seater doesn’t always reflect the political choices made during elections and tends to favour the larger parties and women often aren’t represented in the way they should, and could also lose out.

“The Electoral Commission looked at the facts and figures and I hope there are some positive benefits from the changes. Places like Arklow have been left behind in the past, but I feel it has been left behind by Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil and forgotten about by successive Governments.

“Hopefully the changes will have a positive impact on Arklow. I have worked a lot with the people of Arklow and different groups and organisations, and I hope this brings about something positive.”

Concern was raised over the last General Election results when all five TDs elected hailed from Bray and Greystones, but Deputy Whitmore is keen to make it clear that she regards herself as a public representative for the whole county rather than just focusing on issues from the north of the county.

“I was always very conscious that I was representing the whole county and not just north Wicklow, when it comes to all issues, including housing, schools and education. I knew people were worried that all five TDs were form the north of the county so I made sure my office was staffed with people from west Wicklow and the likes of Arklow as well. I made an extra conscious effort to have that across county representation in my office.

“At Council level I don’t think the people are seeing the changes they would like to see. The fact the county had to be split was unfortunate, as Wicklow has a very strong and hardy character and identify and I hope these changes don’t impact on that.”