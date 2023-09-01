Wicklow TD describes creation of new Wicklow-Wexford constituency as ‘sad’

WICKLOW TD Jennifer Whitmore has described the redrawing of the Wicklow-Wexford constituency boundaries by the Electoral Commission as ‘sad’.

The constituencies of Wicklow and Wexford now lose a seat each, down from five to four, with territory from each area being transferred to create the new three-seat constituency of Wicklow-Wexford.

Deputy Whitmore of the Social Democrats was elected to the Dáil in the 2020 General Election, and prior to that had been a sitting member of Greystones Municipal District and Wicklow County Council since 2014.

Speaking about the changes to the constituency boundaries, she said: “I thought it was a sad day for Wicklow to see the county split.

“On a personal level, I will be very sorry to see Arklow and towns and villages like Aughrim, Ballinaclash and Rathdrum move into a different constituency. It will mean big changes politically for the area and I do hope the changes are positive ones.

“I am concerned however about the lack of choice for voters and the representation of a three-seater. Three-seaters tend to return TDs from the Government parties and, unfortunately, south Wicklow has been repeatedly left behind by those parties over successive Governments. My hope is that this is not a trend that continues with the establishment of this new constituency.”

Concern was raised over the last General Election results when all five TDs elected hailed from Bray and Greystones, but Deputy Whitmore is keen to make it clear that she regards herself as a public representative for the whole county rather than just focusing on issues from the north of the county.

“I was always very conscious that I was representing the whole county and not just north Wicklow when it comes to all issues,” she said. “As part of my role as a TD for Wicklow, I have always enjoyed working with groups and individuals in south Wicklow. I am very proud to represent them in the Dáil and I will continue to do so.

"I knew people were worried that all five TDs were form the north of the county after the last elections so I made sure my office was staffed with people from west Wicklow and the likes of Arklow as well. I made an extra conscious effort to have that across county representation in my office, which is always open to support and help.”