Wicklow supergroup ‘A Feast of Irish Folk' formed in Arklow

Three highly talented and experienced musicians from Arklow have launched a new musical group called 'A Feast of Irish Folk'.

Founding member and frontman of nationally acclaimed ballad group 'Boru', Tommy Breen, is joined in the band by his brother John, who has three solo albums and is particularly popular on musical media platforms in the USA for his unique vocals.

Completing the line-up is James MacSharry, an outstanding fiddle and mandolin player from Dublin, who is now a resident of Arklow.

The group played their first live gig on Easter Sunday and received a fantastic reception from a packed house in the Gallery Bar in Arklow as they played original tunes and fan favourites.

The group have already come to the attention of promoters and are gearing up to play on the main stage at the upcoming Balor Demons Festival, which will be held on the grounds of Jack Whites Inn this coming June.

Tommy, Jon and James have also attracted the attention of Starshine Promotions, who have booked A Feast of Irish Folk for a series of gigs, including a County Wicklow show with 'The Kilkenny's', at the Arklow Bay Hotel in August.

Thrilled with the reception the group has received so far, Tommy said: “There is 'A Feast of Irish Folk' group page set up for friends to keep up with news of upcoming shows and also for interested promoters, clubs and pubs to get in touch but dates are limited due to other commitments.

“There is plenty more to come from us!”