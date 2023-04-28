Wicklow students raise €2,500 for local Tidy Towns

Glenart TY students present the cheque for €2,500 to Teresa Earls and Sandra Duffy from Arklow Tidy Towns.

After hosting a hugely successful school fair, transition year students from Glenart College in Arklow presented a huge donation of €2,500 to their local Tidy Towns group.

Supported by a raft of local businesses, the fair featured 45 craft stalls that sold everything from Easter decorations to cards, and all kinds of bake goods.

Students served up a variety of sumptuous treats, luring in their customers with the wafting aroma of freshly made crepes, popcorn and mouth-watering ice cream.

Delighted with the generous donation, Teresa Earls of Arklow Tidy Towns said: “The event was a huge success and the Tidy Towns members were all saying how well attended and well run it was. They went around and got all the raffle prizes from local businesses themselves.

“Glenart nominate a different charity every year and we were delighted they chose us this time around.

“When their teacher Orla got in touch with us about the fundraiser, she told us they had raised about €1,700. Honestly, we would’ve been over the moon with €1,000, so to get €2,500 is absolutely phenomenal.”