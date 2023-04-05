Wicklow students excel at speech and drama Feis national finals

Lola Hearn competed in the ‘Create Your Own Poem’ competition, with her original work ‘The Puppy’.

Talented students from the MAD Drama School in Arklow impressed at the Speech and Drama Teachers of Ireland All Ireland Feis Finals at the Talbot Hotel in Dublin last week.

Lola Hearn, Eoghan Kinsella and Katie May McElehron Doyle all received Commended and Highly Commended awards in the hugely competitive ‘Junior Shakespeare Cup’, while Lola also competed in the ‘Create Your Own Poem’ competition, with her original work ‘The Puppy’.

MAD Drama School students Kate O’Sullivan and Katie May McElehron Doyle placed an impressive fourth out of 16 competitors in the ‘Duologue’ competition, with their inspired piece ‘The First Confession’ wowing adjudicators.

Established in 2016 by Arklow native KathyAnn Murphy, the MAD Drama School (Murphy Academy of Drama) has expanded steadily over the past seven years and now have fifty students on their books.

Under KathyAnn’s stewardship, MAD have produced full scale productions such as Alice in Wonderland and Narnia, as well as other various showcases and competitions.

A member of the Speech and Drama Teachers of Ireland, KathyAnn holds an MA in Theatre and has worked professionally in the arts sector for the past ten years – in stage design, directing and writing.

Although KathyAnn was forced to close her doors in 2020 due to COVID restrictions, the dedicated teacher continued to provide private tuition throughout the pandemic.

Overjoyed that MAD will be re-opening its doors this September, KathyAnn said: “I am delighted to bring back the school after a three year break. It’s like a family to me and teaching the students has always been massively fulfilling. We will also be opening in Gorey Dance Studios for the first time, so it’s a very exciting time for us at the moment.

“I was so proud of all of our students who took part at the Feis – getting to that point was an amazing achievement in itself. Honestly, there’s nothing more exciting than watching students build their confidence and going from shy mice to confident thespians on stage”

KathyAnn and the MAD Drama School will be hosting a series of summer camps in Arklow and Gorey in July.

The Arklow camp will take place between July 3 and 7, with three different age groups catered for – Mini (ages 4 to 6), Junior (Ages 7 to 12) and Seniors (age 12+). There is a €50 fee for mini/junior students and €75 for seniors.

The Gorey camp will take place between July 10 and 14, with the same age groups and fees applying.

For more information visit the MAD Drama School’s Facebook page.