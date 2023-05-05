Wicklow students’ ethical design through to Junk Kouture World Finals

The Muse’ by Blessington Community College students Asia O’Riordain and Erris Lindsay is an homage to Van Gogh's 'Starry Night'. Photo: Liz White

'The Muse’ by Blessington Community College students Asia O’Riordain (centre) and Erris Lindsay was selected out of 80 national finalists.

An eco-conscious costume by two Wicklow students will compete at the World Finals of Junk Kouture after beating 80 entries at the national finals in Dublin’s 3 Arena on Thursday night.

Inspired by Vincent Van Gogh’s ‘Starry Night’, ‘The Muse’ by Blessington Community College transition year students Asia O’Riordain (16) and Erris Lindsay (15) was selected alongside 10 other Irish costumes to compete at the prestigious Junk Kouture World Finals, which will be held in London in October.

It was a big night at the 3 Arena for Wicklow students, with designs by Blessington Community College student Simone Cabalum (16), Scoil Chonglais students Emma Doyle (16) and Maia Fagan (17), and Jessica Doyle (16), Niamh Fitzgerald (16) and Erin Finn (16) from Glenart College, Arklow all taking part in the national finals.

A 50-strong contingent from Blessington Community College made the trip to Dublin to support their two entrants. Overjoyed with her student’s success and the big show of school spirit, Blessington CC PRO Tanya Twyford Troy said: “We’re really riding high here in the school this morning. As far as I’m aware we are the first Wicklow school to make it through to the final since Dunlavin in 2015, so it’s a really big deal.

“Asia – our renaissance woman – was just incredible on the night, but the win was very much a 50-50 project. Erris has been just unbelievable too. The support she has given Asia over the last six months, from making the costume to helping her get into it, has been fantastic.

“Our other entrants, Simone and Niamh were stellar too. The way they conducted themselves really blew me away, they were so gracious in defeat – just magic. I have to say, the Baltinglass entry was fantastic too, and I was very surprised that it didn’t make it through.

“It's going to be a busy time for Asia and Erris over the next few months. They’ll be doing the Kouture festival circuit with their costume, going to events like Electric Picnic and the National Ploughing Championships.

“Of course, the big focus will be the finals, where they will be competing against 59 other designs from the Dublin, New York, Paris, Abu Dhabi and Milan finals.

“There are big prizes on offer, including a scholarship to a national design college. The majority of the prizes haven’t been announced yet, but last year it was Apple computers, €10,000 for the team and €10,000 for the school, so they’re fairly substantial.

“We couldn’t be prouder of all our participating students this year and can’t wait for the finals in October. We’ll be supporting and cheering Asia and Erris on all they way!”