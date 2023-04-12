Wicklow student wins at All Ireland Dublin Feis for second year

Kate Geraghty reached the finals of four different categories, including Monologue, Duologue, Reading and Verse Speaking.

Méadbh Riley accepting her ''Overall Drama Award' at the finals of the All-Ireland Dublin Feis in The Talbot Hotel, Stillorgan. Méadbh also won the monologue competition in her age category.

Arklow speech and drama student Méadbh Riley has won the drama monologue competition at the All Ireland Dublin Feis for the second year in a row.

Gaelscoil an Inbhir Mhóir pupil Méadbh clinched a win in her own age group at the Talbot Hotel in Stillorgan, before being recalled by adjudicators, who announced she had also won the prestigious overall drama award.

Supremely talented Méadbh, who loves acting on stage and hopes to appear on television one day, also reached the finals in the duologue competition and placed in the verse speaking competition.

Méadbh’s fantastic performance this year follows wins in both the monologue and duologue categories in 2022, which led judges to describe her as a “natural actor”.

Also competing on the day was fellow Gaelscoil an Inbhir Mhóir student Kate Geraghty, who qualified for the finals in four categories – monologue, duologue, verse speaking and reading – and came third in the latter.

Commending all the competing students on their sterling performances, teacher Sinead Riley said: “I am so proud of all the students who got through to the finals, including Ella Kelly (St. John's Drama) who came 2nd in the paint and poem competition and also got through to the finals of the ‘create a poem’ competition.

“Muireann Gleeson was a finalist in the create a poem competition, while fellow Gaelscoil Drama members Jack O’ Reilly and Lucy Geraghty reached the finals in TV presentation and verse speaking competitions.

“With the excitement of the Dublin Feis behind them, students are busy again working on their exams, which will be held in May.”