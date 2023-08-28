Wicklow sisters to swap hair dryers for headlamps for 24-hour charity survival challenge

Three siblings tell Reporter Eoin Mac Raghnaill how they are swapping hair straighteners for sleeping bags to raise funds for childhood sexual abuse survivors

Janette, Valerie and Chloe Byrne from Aughrim will undertake a 24 hour survival challenge in aid of the One in Four charity on September 9.

Three Wicklow sisters will step outside their cosy comfort zones and hike into the unknown next month when they undertake a 24-hour Bear Grylls-style survival challenge in aid of the One in Four charity. Swapping salons for survival, on September 9, Janette, Chloe and Valerie Byrne from Aughrim will leave their hair straighteners, make-up and modern conveniences behind to brave the wilderness surrounding Laragh as they trek to an undisclosed location, forage for food and build a shelter for the night.

Bringing only the bare essentials, including sleeping bags, head torches, rainwear, a first aid kit and a change of clothes, before the siblings set off on the challenge, they will receive a brief tutorial from a survival expert on shelter building, fire starting, and navigation – the latter of which is by no means their forte!

Although more likely to be described as Barbies than Bear Grylls, Janette said the sisters’ desire to raise vital funds for One in Four, which helps adults who have experienced childhood sexual abuse, far outweighs their copious doubts and fears.

“We’re all a little bit terrified by it, to be perfectly honest,” Janette said. “As a chef, I like my food, and I’m not sure if I’ll end up starving by the end of it, or if I’ll be able to forage some berries and nuts! Hopefully, we will dig deep and find our strengths in areas we didn’t know we had and work well as a team.

“Val and Chloe are not exactly comfortable with it either. One of them is usually seen with full hair and make-up on, while the other has a serious case of arachnophobia and was thinking of getting a mosquito mask to protect herself during the night.”

Committed to the cause despite their fears, the threesome have taken it upon themselves to gain experience before the real event., with several days out in the hills and forests of Wicklow testing out the new skills they’ll need for the challenge.

“We’ve been out testing our survival skills over the last few weeks, hiking and trying to build shelters and fires – not very successfully so far,” said Janette. “We actually got lost for about two hours one week when we went out for a bit of practice, and we all ended up arguing because, of course, each of us knew the best way back.

“Not knowing the exact location where we’ll be doing it adds to the trepidation. All we do know is that we have to be at the car park in Laragh at noon on Saturday, then everything else – our shelter, making a fire, getting water and food – is up to us.

“All you’re allowed to bring with you is your sleeping mat, sleeping bag, a refillable water bottle, a change of clothes and rain gear, so it’s real bare bones, or should I say, Bear Grylls stuff!

The Byrne sisters from Aughrim practice building a shelter.

“It’s not something in any of our wheelhouses and we would definitely not do it just for kicks, but when we saw the challenge coming up, we all committed – and we’re locked in now,” Janette continued. “The charity is vital for providing excellent resources, and it depends on the public to help raise €300,000 per annum just to operate, so we know just how important raising funds One in Four is. We’ve invested a lot of time and effort into the challenge, but it’s all going to be worth it if we can help raise awareness for the charity.

“Fingers crossed, we’ll be okay. We’ve been watching a lot of survival videos on Youtube to pick up a few tips from the pros, but it’s all very theoretical at this point!

“We have our high GSM sleeping bags and our head torches ready, and I’m going to be bringing a GoPro with me to capture the whole adventure – which is bound to make for hilarious viewing for the rest of the family.

“We really appreciate all the support we have had so far from Wicklow and beyond. It’s a very worthy cause, and all donations, big or small, will help tremendously.”

To donate to the Byrnes’ challenge in aid of One in Four, visit facebook.com/donate/791953202616725/10224915922426452/ or any of the girls’ Facebook pages.

If you have been affected by the issues covered by One in Four’s service, contact info@oneinfour.ie or call 01 66 24070 for more information.