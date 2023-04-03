Wicklow singer Róisín Murphy’s new single ‘cooCool’ deemed too cool by fans

Arklow native Róisín Murphy’s new single ‘cooCool’ has been embraced by her legion of worldwide fans who have listened to the funky toe-tapper on Spotify almost 800,000 times in just three weeks.

Released on March 8, the soul-infused, downtempo disco number is Murphy’s first release on Ninja Tune Records and the product of her ongoing collaboration with eminent German DJ/producer DJ Koze, which includes their critically acclaimed February release ‘Can't Replicate’.

Described as “ostensibly a fragile little flower yet it has great hidden strength at the roots” by the artist, cooCool's smooth vocals, warm summer vibes and catchy instrumentals have been hailed as classic Róisín Murphy by fans.

With 796,094 listens on Spotify and 250,000 video views on Youtube, the single has been performing exceedingly well online. According to songstats.com, the single charted in 90 different countries on Apple Music and had a combined follower reach on Spotify playlists of 11.1 million.

Taking to Twitter on the day of cooCool's release, former Moloko frontwoman Róisín said: “Coo Cool is finally here! I’m literally cooing with delight as I bring you my new music. It’s as fresh as a daisy with pristine production by the brilliant DJ. This is my first release on Ninja Tune. I hope you feel it!

“There’s classic virtuosity and a lightness of touch, while DJ Booze's hyper-modern production makes it bounce and glide. It’s a stupidly romantic little love poem. This thing is way beyond any kind of parody. Everything in this song is true and playful.

“Can we fall in love and retain our sense of humour? ‘Embrace your inner child!’ Timeless, ageless, unavoidable love.”

Murphy’s latest album ‘Róisín Machine’ was released in 2020 to rapturous acclaim and was nominated for a Choice Music Prize award. In December 2022, she released ‘Róisín Murphy (A Film By Róisín Machine)’ in direct response to the second prolonged lockdown of 2020, creating and directing the film in PRG in Dublin, a then desolate warehouse used to house live-music production equipment.

The songstress has a string of live gigs lined up, kicking off in the Albert Hall, Manchester on May 10, followed by a night in the Albert Hall in London. She’ll jet off to north America for festival gigs at Mexico City’s Tecate Emblema Festival and Guadalajara’s Festival Corona Capital, before returning to Europe in June for the Melt Festival in Gräfenhainichen, Germany.

She will make her long-awaited return to the Irish stage at the Trinity Summer Series’ open-air show on Sunday, July 2, news that thrilled fans who weren’t lucky enough to secure a ticket for Murphy’s last Irish appearance at the Olympia Theatre last April.