Wicklow singer Róisín Murphy to shoot music video in her hometown

Acclaimed Wicklow songstress Róisín Murphy will shoot a video for her new song ‘Fader’ in her home town of Arklow on Saturday, May 27.

The former Moloko frontwoman has issued a casting call to creatives and community groups ahead of the filming, which will feature a massive parade down through the town.

Filming will take place between 10.30 a.m. and 21.30 p.m. (TBC) on Arklow Main Street, which will be closed to vehicle access for the duration of the 4 to 5-hour shoot.

A statement posted by Ms Murphy and her artistic director reads: “We are looking for local residents of Arklow to take part in an authentic parade for Róisín Murphy's new music video which celebrates Arklow culture.

“We are looking for local groups, such as marionette makers, Irish dancers, musicians, performers, actors, girl guides, scouts and other locals and parade members. It would also be great to have representation from the fishery, to represent Arklow’s great seafaring tradition.

"We are also looking specifically for performers and dancers interested in learning a section of the track prior to the shoot and dancing in the video. We are also looking for people to bring handmade costumes, small floats, vintage cars and anything that you think will help celebrate Arklow culture in an authentic parade!”

Cllr Peir Leonard has been liaising with Ms Murphy on the event for months and is delighted to see it going ahead.

“I was first contacted by Deirdre Burke from Burke’s Spar on Lower Main St, who mentioned Róisín was playing around with an idea to make her next music video in her home town,” Cllr Leonard said. “A few messages and phone calls later and the ball had started rolling!

“Róisín is a credit to herself and an inspiration to other creatives, having paved her way from her humble beginnings in one small seafaring town to a musician and artist of international status. It's very exciting to have her choose Arklow for what will no doubt be one of her best creations yet.”

Director of Arklow events company ‘Gr8 Events’, Colm Moules added: “It’s a wonderful opportunity for the local community. Having a person of her calibre return to her home town and her roots to shoot a video is huge for Arklow.

“Although Róisín has moved away, she keeps in regular contact with people in the area and still has links to the arts community here. It’s lovely to see her come back to the town and showcase the area.

“It’s very positive for tourism in the town. Down through the years we’ve had our fair share of doom and gloom in Arklow, so it’s fantastic to have such a fabulous artist promoting our town."