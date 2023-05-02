Wicklow school get behind Barn Owl box initiative

Tinahely NS has shown its ongoing commitment to sustainability by creating two owl nesting boxes to eliminate the need for pest control poisons in the area.

Built to the specifications of The Wicklow Barn Owl Group, the two boxes were expertly crafted by members of the Tinahely Men’s Shed using materials purchased with the school’s gardening fund.

The boxes will be positioned on two of the Tinahely NS’ oldest, north-facing Ash trees, creating a clear flight path for the Barn Owls that nest there.

The commendable initiative is part of the school’s work with the Pure Mile Project, which incorporates the school grounds, St Kevin’s Church and Whitefield Graveyard.

Praising her students, the Tinahely Men’s Shed and The Wicklow Barn Owl Group for their efforts, Tinahely NS Principal Síofra Gallagher hopes the school’s involvement with the Pure Mile Project will help local flora and fauna thrive.

“We pay out a fortune to people to lay out poison for the year and we thought there had to be a better way,” Ms Gallagher said. “I think even the people who are laying the poison these days are aware that they’re not supposed to do it and that there are more natural methods.

“We got in touch with the Wicklow Barn Owl Group and they gave us specifications for the boxes, which we brought to the fantastic gentlemen at the Tinahely Men’s Shed. We got them the Marine Ply, partially funded by our 2022 Garden of the Year Award from Wicklow County Council, and the guys made the purpose-built, beautiful boxes out of them. They’re top-notch.

“Oran O'Sullivan from the Barn Owl Group came out to the school one day and was very excited to see us getting involved. He looked at potential sites for the boxes around the area and said the old ash trees were just perfect for them

“The boxes are quite heavy, so we’re going to get a local farmer with a cherry picker to attach them in the coming weeks. They are going to be installed about 20ft up a tree, facing north and with a clear flight path. We hope to see nesting there next Spring.

“This is one of our long-term sustainability projects all of which came about after a visit from Colin Travers from Gorey, who brought birds of prey into the school. When the barn owl flew from my gloved hand to his gloved hand, their jaws just dropped. It was just an amazing experience for everyone.

“We’re part of this Pure Mile Project here and have done a litter pick up to St Kevin's church and down to the old graveyard. We involved the children in the project as part of their outdoor education programme, to teach them the value of sustainability and pride in your local community.

“Our involvement in the Pure Mile Project is still in its infancy, but we have high hopes for the future. It’s a fantastic initiative that benefits the children and the locality.”