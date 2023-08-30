Wicklow sand and gravel suppliers’ plans refused by council for second time in a month

A planning application seeking to in-fill a site in Knockanduff, Avoca, and return it to agricultural use has been rejected by Wicklow County Council. Photo: Stock image

A Wicklow sand and gravel supplier have had their second planning application rebuffed by Wicklow County Council inside a month, with a proposal to in-fill a site in Knockanduff, Avoca, rejected by the local authority this week.

This latest setback for Dempsey Sand and Gravel Ltd of Dunlavin comes just weeks after their plans for a new quarry in Hollywood, west Wicklow, were refused by Wicklow County Council due to potential impacts on local archaeology, noise pollution and pollution of the Toor and Kings Rivers.

This family-run company’s second, separate application sought permission for the importation of material to in-fill and re-contour the Avoca site and to seed the land in line with Teagasc guidelines and return it to agricultural use as pastureland.

Dempsey Sand and Gravel proposed to complete the mammoth task by importing clean greenfield soil and stone to remediate approximately 2.43ha of the total site, with a fill plan drawn up for the importation of 84,006 tonnes of soil and stone over a five-year period.

The local authority received three public submissions on the application, with each submitter professing an objection to the plans and highlighting that public notices regarding the application were “cleverly erected so locals could not see them”.

Outlining the potential impacts of the development, submitters raised concerns about the unsuitability of heavy vehicles operating on the narrow and winding access roads to the proposed site, noise pollution, and the danger that increased traffic would pose to local motorists and pedestrians.

Read more Plans for new Wicklow quarry rejected by County Council

“The most important issue here is safety,” one submitter said. “The cul de sac single track lane over which Dempsey Sand and Gravel intend to deliver building waste in 20-ton trucks cannot support this type of traffic. This is a wooded, twisting, country lane used by residents who drive with care as there are few passing places.

“This lane exits onto the Arklow-Avoca road on a particularly dangerous double bend. Visibility is very limited in both directions, and on more than one occasion, we have pulled out onto the road from the lane and nearly had a collision with vehicles appearing at speed around the bend.

“The drivers of those trucks will be hurrying to offload. There are five families living on this lane with young children who are regularly ferried to and from school and sporting activities etc. Huge, heavy trucks on a bend on a single-track lane meeting a car full of children doesn't really bear thinking about.”

“The access road to the proposed site is currently the only access to the number of residential homes located in Ballyarthur,” another commented.

“This road is in complete disrepair, and any increased traffic will completely destroy what is left of said road. Trucks making tight manoeuvres at this junction will eat away at it."

“The heavy machinery involved in this proposed work will cause serious disruption for the residents and neighbouring farms on this road over a potentially five-year period,” another added.

“We would have grave concerns about any land being used as an infill site and request further details on how the content/nature of the deposits outlined as 'clean greenfield soil and stone' is identified and monitored.

“We feel our concerns are real and vital to our quality of life and that of our family and neighbours.”

To the submitters undoubted delight, Dempsey Sand and Gravel’s application was rejected by Wicklow County Council on Wednesday, August 16.

An appeal against the decision can be made by Dempsey Sand and Gravel under the Planning and Development Act (2000) for up to four weeks, beginning from the date of Wicklow County Council’s decision.