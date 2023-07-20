Wicklow residents ‘intimidated in their own homes’ as signs vandalised again

Residents from the Fernhill estate in Arklow have been left feeling “intimidated in their own homes” after biodiversity signs erected by Wicklow County Council were vandalised for the second time.

Intended to promote the forward-thinking Fernhill Urban and Biodiversity project, the wanton destruction of the signs has led to calls for action from local residents, with this latest act of anti-social behaviour reported to Arklow gardaí by Cllr Peir Leonard.

“Signage placed by Wicklow County Council, which are intended to create awareness of a local biodiversity project, positioned near this residential area has been vandalised and caused a lot of fear and concern amongst residents,” Cllr Leonard said.

“The signs were only put up earlier this week, and this is the second time they have been vandalised. Residents in Fernhill are feeling intimidated in their own homes by this anti-social behaviour, and I have reported this vandalism to An Garda Síochána.”