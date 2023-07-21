Wicklow resident digs up pay slips from historic Avoca Mine

A payslip from the Avoca Mines in Wicklow, which closed in 1982.

A collection of old pay slips from the Avoca mines posted online has caused quite a stir on social media, with scores of Wicklow residents reminiscing about their family’s involvement in the historic mine, which closed in 1982.

Dated between 1973 to 1979, the stack of payslips paint a vivid picture of the working conditions and salaries received by Avoca mining and administrative staff, with weekly wages on the statements ranging from £33.97 to £101.83.

Unearthed by Rathdrum resident Brian Byrne, he explained that the antiquated pay slips came into his possession when he visited the mines for an event as a nipper.

“I remember being brought down to an old building at the mine's entrance when I was quite young,” Brian said. “I was young, so I would have to check why we were there, but it was for some event.

“I remember that there was a room filled with paperwork, and there were thousands of old cheques, so I collected a few and kept them ever since.”

Reacting to Brian’s post on the popular ‘Avoca Through the Years’ Facebook page, current and former Avoca residents recalled tales of family members who worked in and around the mines.

“Strange, but nice to see Dad’s signature after so long!,” Claire McDonagh said, while Myles Connolly added: “I remember the man whose name is on the cheque, a quiet, diligent man.”

Located on the banks of the River Avoca, between The Meetings of the Waters and the village of Avoca, the Avoca Mines once straddled the valley, consisting of sites in west Avoca, Ballygahan and the larger Ballymurtagh mines.

Mining played a hugely important role in the history of Avoca, and today the remains of seven engine houses and a mineral tramway arch, set against the colourful mine landscape, still exist there.

It is believed that copper and associated products were mined in the area dating back to Roman times, with Ptolemy’s map of Ireland in AD150 marking Oboka (Avoca), suggesting that the Romans were well aware of the Wicklow ore.

Over the years, local and international entrepreneurs mined in Avoca for copper, lead, sulphur and other minerals. Associated with the extraction of copper in the Avoca Mines were iron pyrites (Fools Gold), from which the sulphur is extracted.

Sulphur, extracted from pyrite, while considered a secondary product to the extraction of copper ore from the mines, was at times very profitable and was also a vital component in munitions manufacture which the Kynoch Factory in Arklow utilized during World War One.

Since the Avoca Mine site closure in 1982, the buildings have fallen into disrepair, with visitors warned about the numerous public hazards, including underground mine workings, open pits with steep high walls, water bodies and spoil piles with elevated metals.