Wicklow publicans celebrate 25 years at historic maritime bar

Celebrating 25 years at the helm of one of Arklow’s most loved venues, the Crean family have been remembering its past as a fisherman’s refuge

Proud owners of The Harbour Bar in Arklow, the Crean family, are celebrating 25 years as custodians of the historic pub, which has welcomed generations of local fishermen and thirsty travellers aboard since 1883.

Anchored in the heart of Arklow’s renowned maritime district, the beloved local institution is a living and breathing ode to the town’s celebrated seafaring past, offering weary sailors respite and playing host to countless colourful characters and toe-tapping trad sessions over the decades.

When seasoned publicans Úna and William P. Crean purchased The Harbour Bar in 1998, the Wicklow natives nailed their colours to its mast, maintaining the warm and convivial atmosphere that has made it a home away from home for so many.

Reflecting on a quarter of a century at the helm, William Jnr, who took up stewardship of the pub in 2020 and capably weathered the Covid storm, said it has been a privilege and a pleasure to have held the course for so long.

“Mam, who is originally from Roundwood, and Dad, who hailed from near Rathnew, ran the Rafter Inn in Enniscorthy, which is now Rackards Bar on Rafter Street, from 1973 to 1982,” William began.

On This Day In History - August 16th

“I grew up over the pub, which they ran very successfully for years, with my two sisters before the folks decided to emigrate to Canada.

“When the time came to return home in the late 90s, they had a bit of cash in their pockets, and the opportunity to buy The Harbour Bar presented itself. A local fisherman, Jimmy Doyle, had been the landlord there since the late 70s or early 80s, and my parents purchased from him in 1998.

“Of course, the pub has a huge cultural significance in the town, dating back all the way to 1883. Jimmy’s predecessor, Felix ‘Feli’ O’Rafferty, who owned it back in the 50s and 60s, was a larger-than-life character and a real cornerstone of the community.

“Back in his day, fathers would take their sons in before they were of age, and Feli would give them two pints – and that was it. He’d know who they were and their fathers, and he’d allow it on the basis that they wouldn’t be out drinking in a ditch somewhere and could grow up around hard-working men.

“He used to bottle Guinness there and was famous for giving out loans to people. If the local fisherman didn’t get a catch, he’d roll them over on credit, and then when they did get their catch, they’d be divvying it up at the table, and Feli would get his cut!

“Needless to say, my parents knew they were becoming custodians of a really unique and important piece of Wicklow heritage, and tried to honour that responsibility,” William continued.

“Mickey Murphy, brother-in-law of Jim Tyrell, who lived across the road and was a member of the Columbia Showband and his own trio, had helped furnish and decorate the Rafter Inn in Enniscorthy for my parents in 1973, and Mickey’s son Sean helped put in the new pub counter in 1998, using wood that came from the Arklow Pottery.

“Dad worked the bar until he became ill around 2009, when decided to take a step back and rented it out to a man named Declan Kenny.

“Sadly, we lost Dad in 2014 and, when we took the reins back during Covid, I took up its stewardship, calling on Mum’s saged advice whenever I needed it. Thankfully, with her insights and the goodwill of the Arklow community, it’s gone from strength to strength ever since.”

As you step over the treasured threshold of The Harbour Bar, you immediately feel the rich tapestry of the port’s golden age and glean a profound sense of how it has managed to stay on an even keel while others have sunk into obscurity.

Whether it’s the framed document about a back room in the pub where the provisional IRA had a meeting broken up by the Royal Irish Constabulary or the echoes of a thousand voyages and cherished family memories, the essence of Arklow is hewn into its very foundations.

“Our corner of the town is like its own little village,” William beamed. “I suppose the pub is a bit of a spiritual home for the harbour and maritime section and would’ve benefited from a lot of trade from fishermen and decades of local weddings, family gatherings, funerals and sessions.

“It feels much more like the kind of tightly-knit pub you would expect to find in a one-horse town, and I always tell any new barmen that it will be one of the easiest places they’ll ever get to work in.

“All the guys at the counter are from the same place, and they all know each other, so if a stranger walks in or someone that has been barred, they’ll let you know straight away!

“We’ve really had a great sense of that community spirit over the recent past, with the trad session to close out the Maritime weekend going down a treat and raising a hefty chunk of change for the Lifeboat. These sessions were a firm fixture at the pub until Covid halted them, and we’re very keen to get back to that age-old practice.

“We also welcomed the queen of Arklow, Róisín Murphy, into the bar in May when she was shooting her new music video. She filmed here with a packed house cheering her on and enjoying her stunning voice throughout the afternoon.

“Róisín was very insistent on using the pub in particular, as it played a big part in her life growing up, and she would’ve attended many family gatherings and memorable nights out here over the years.

“In a lot of ways, Rósín’s attachment to The Harbour Bar is very much representative of an awful lot of our customers. They all have a connection through their cherished memories with grandparents and parents. Everyone has their own stake in it, and it’s just one of those spots in the town where everyone feels right at home.

“We cannot thank the Arklow community for supporting and embracing us for the past 25 years. It’s not just a pub, but a major piece of local heritage and, on behalf of the whole family, we feel truly honoured to have played our part in keeping it in ship-shape for generations to come.”