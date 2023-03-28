Wicklow pharmacy to host spin-a-thon for Crumlin Children’s Hospital

Armstrong Life Pharmacy in Arklow are set to host a spin-a-thon fundraiser in aid of Crumlin Children’s Hospital on Friday, March 31.

There will be two stationary bikes located inside the Armstrong Life Pharmacy, on the Wexford Road, and the public are encouraged to fundraise by taking turns pedaling throughout the day.

Alongside the fundraising cycle, fitness guru and health advisor Karl Henry from Operation Transformation will be dropping by to give a wellness talk, between 12 p.m. and 2 p.m.

Speaking ahead of the fundraiser, pharmacy owner Laura Armstrong said: "We’re trying to raise awareness and as much funds for the Crumlin Children’s Hospital as possible. There will be stationary bikes inside the shop and, the idea is, that we encourage the public to come and pedal for a very good cause.

“We hope that staff, customers and local students will all take a turn on the bikes. The public are also invited to donate on the day, and can enjoy 20per cent off Pharmaton, goodies, and much more.

"There will be collection points inside and outside the shop, and a JustGiving page that the public can access via QR code.”

The pharmacy can be contacted on 0402 44155.